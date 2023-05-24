Colombia seeks its second victory in the U-20 World Cup

The Colombian U-20 team will have their second outing this Wednesday against Japan in the FIFA U-20 World Cup that is being held in Argentina.

The team led by Héctor Cárdenas began their participation in the tournament on the right foot after beating their counterpart from Israel 2-1.

Against the Israeli team, at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata, the Colombian goals were the work of Óscar Cortés, from a penalty, and Gustavo Puerta, both in the second stage.

For that game Colombia formed with Luis Marquines; Edier Ocampo, Kevin Mantilla, Fernando Álvarez, Andrés Salazar; Gustavo Puerta (C), Miguel Monsalve, Jhojan Torres; Oscar Cortés, Jorge Cabezas and Yaser Asprilla.

The national team carried out field training this Tuesday morning at the San Lorenzo de Almagro headquarters.

All those summoned by the technical director, Héctor Cárdenas, carried out tactical work and exercises with the ball, ahead of the second game of this first phase of the U-20 World Cup.

The commitment against Japan will be played from 4 pm (Colombia time) at the Único Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata.