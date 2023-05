The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) obtained an exemplary sentence against a minor gang member who committed crimes thinking that he was “untouchable” because he was not yet 18 years old. FGR authorities detailed that this terrorist was sentenced to 20 years of internment. “The teenager has been found guilty of groups […]

