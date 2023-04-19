Home » Colombian Migration arrived in Arauca with the Border Dialogues for Life – news
News

Colombian Migration arrived in Arauca with the Border Dialogues for Life – news

by admin
Colombian Migration arrived in Arauca with the Border Dialogues for Life – news

Migration Colombia held its Border Dialogue for Life in Arauca, in which nearly a thousand people from civil society, representatives of the National Government, local authorities and the migrant population participated, to discuss joint solutions, between the Government and the communities, to the border region problems.

The Director of the entity, Fernando García Manosalva, declared that “the interest of these Dialogues is to build a bridge between Colombian and Venezuelan citizens with the Government to learn about the different problems.”

The strategy seeks to open a direct dialogue between communities in border areas (migrants and host populations) and entities of the National Government, to build concrete solutions to their problems from the territories and with the people. The purpose is to generate integration processes for social development.

The Dialogues also comply with the spirit of the Government of Change to make an inter-institutional and comprehensive presence in vulnerable regions.

As part of the event, the different tables of the Border Dialogues for Life met at the Colegio Santander, in the Araucanian capital, including work, education, health and social security.

The Director of Migration Colombia also participated in the Binational Territorial Table, in which the progress of the normalization of relations between Colombia and Venezuela at that point of the border was monitored.

Source: Colombian Migration

See also  The point on the technical innovations seen in the Sepang tests

You may also like

Weekend of our internationals: relive the performances. Togolese

Two adult men disappeared in southern Cali

Frequently warned terms in advertising

27 deaths per 1000 births: the infant mortality...

Why Guayabal yes and El Remanso no?

Nourish contemporary life with solar term culture_Guangming.com

EVG warning strike on Friday: Regional traffic in...

Fengyuan Biotech is the only SQF first pet...

Missing Javeriana student was found dead

Florida further restricts rights of the LGBTQ community...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy