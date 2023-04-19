Algeria plans to exploit an iron mine on the border with Morocco

Reading the materials of some newspapers on Thursday, we begin with “Al-Alam”, in which it was reported that the Algerian government has officially announced a plan to start exploiting the Ghar Jbeilat mine, which includes the largest reserves of iron metal in the world, and which data indicates its ability to produce metal. Iron in an amount ranging between 40 and 50 million tons annually.

It is expected that the mine will guarantee financial revenues from exports, starting with ten billion dollars and ending with 16 billion dollars after the end of the works in it.

And according to the sources of the newspaper, the Algerian government deliberately contracted with giant Chinese companies to complete this huge project, due to known backgrounds that concern the involvement of external parties in a case that may increase the size of the crisis between Morocco and Algeria, because Algeria’s announcement to start exploiting this huge mine is considered a flagrant violation of the 1972 agreement. The signing between the Moroccan government and its Algerian counterpart in 1972, which provides for the establishment of a partnership in the mine and the establishment of a mixed company between the two countries to undertake its management, management and exploitation.

In the evening, it was reported that the regional office of the National Syndicate of Public Health in Al Haouz province held a meeting devoted to studying developments in the critical health situation, as well as the state of boiling and congestion that most of its health centers and hospital institutions know.

The regional trade union office recorded, with deep resentment, cases of severe discontent and growing discontent among the health workers who suffer from neglect, lack of working conditions, and an acute shortage of human resources, medical resources, equipment, and medicines.

Al-Masa’ also stated that the Ministry of Transport and Logistics announced that the road transport hangar renewal program will be launched in 2023 through the electronic platform of the Road Safety Agency.

According to the same platform, this process will take place through two phases: the first, starting from April 19, when registration will be opened through the aforementioned platform for companies wishing to benefit from the renewal grant and the vehicle breakdown grant, and which do not have a valid account to access this platform. The second phase is to start receiving requests for renewal and breaking of vehicles, through the same platform, starting from May 15, 2023.

For its part, the “Socialist Union” reported that a state of congestion has returned again to the Mohammed V Hospital Center in Safi, according to what was reported by the National Syndicate of Public Health (FDP), highlighting that the reason is due to the practices of the head of the administrative affairs pole, which he described. The Syndicate was informed about the issue of intransigence and transgression, which doubled the tension in this center.

The conclusion is from “Bayan Al-Youm”, which was published that the Ministry of Justice declared war on the perpetrators of fake traffic accidents, as it referred a number of files related to the phenomenon of fabricating fake traffic accidents to the attention of the Public Prosecution for investigation with a group of people whose names are repeated in the records of traffic accidents, and who managed The ministry, through the platform that it created for this purpose, monitored them, as their names were mentioned 32 times, 15 times, and 10 times in previous physical traffic accidents, in order to benefit from insurance companies’ compensation.

The same newspaper also published that the head of the Scientific Committee of the Moroccan Association of Hemophiliacs, Professor Mohamed Khorasani, confirmed that hemophilia is a genetic or congenital bleeding disease that mainly affects males, while females are considered carriers of the disease and transmit it to their children.

Al-Khurasani pointed out that the quantities of treatments in Morocco do not cover all people with hemophilia due to their high cost, although more patients have access to treatment compared to previous years.

Today’s statement also wrote that the second session of the symposium “The Science of Psychoanalysis… at the Crossroads of Disciplines” will be held on the 5th and 6th of May in Fez, at the initiative of the Moroccan Society of Dynamic Psychiatry.

This meeting, which bears the slogan “Violence – Aggression – Destruction”, organized in partnership with the Faculty of Medicine, Pharmacy and Dentistry of Fez, will feature the participation of a group of Moroccan and foreign doctors, professors and researchers.