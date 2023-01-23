What does Colombia think about the situation in Peru?

Beyond all this issue, the truth is that the protests in Peru are becoming more and more complicated, with a balance of violent clashes, close to 60 deaths and even the closure of tourist areas of great importance such as Machu Picchu to guarantee the safety of foreign visitors.

al final, All this derived in large part from the fall of President Pedro Castilloafter he tried to decree a State of emergency and decided to temporarily dissolve the Peruvian Congress, without first going through the protocol that the Constitution of that country requires for such actions.

In the end, the story ended with what is already known: Congress continued the vote to remove Castillo and once it was successfully completed, he ended up fleeing from the police forces until he was apprehended. Since then the president has been Dina Boluartea designation that to this day is viewed by Castillo supporters as a coup and is the main reason for the protests.

Far from the position of some police officers, the truth is that President Gustavo Petro himself has not been short of expressing his opinion on what has happened with Castillo, an ally of his and the Latin American left, repeatedly rejecting his removal from power, calling on several countries in the region to do the same and now criticizing the strong repression of the Peruvian Police. A completely distant position from that expressed by the Colombian uniformed officers.