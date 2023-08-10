Colombians would be involved in the murder of the presidential candidate in Ecuador

The Ecuadorian Police have managed to arrest six Colombian men, allegedly involved in the tragic murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador.

Juan Zapata, Minister of the Interior of Ecuador, emphasized the commitment of the National Police to clarify the details behind this reprehensible act and identify the masterminds. Zapata pointed out that those arrested have connections with organized crime groups in Ecuador.

During the arrests, the security forces confiscated an arsenal that included four pistols, a submachine gun, a rifle and three fragmentation grenades. In addition, four boxes of ammunition and two rifle magazines were seized. Two motorcycles and a vehicle that had been reported stolen, allegedly used by the suspects to get to the crime scene in Quito, were also discovered.

𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗘 || Through #Press conferencethe operational deployment in various sectors of the #DMQwhere 6 alleged implicated in the attack on presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and the armed attack on police officers were apprehended. pic.twitter.com/Mv3v3YuIdQ – Ecuador Police (@PoliciaEcuador) August 10, 2023

It may interest you: Fernando Villavicencio, had talked about the Nicolás Petro case

The detainees have been identified as Andrés Manuel Mosquera, José Neider López Hitas, Adey Fernando García, Camilo Andrés Romero, Jules Osmin Castaño Alzate and Jhon Gregore Rodríguez. According to reports, some of them have criminal histories in Colombia for various charges.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, has sought the collaboration of the FBI to carry out the investigation of the murder. The US Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency has responded in the affirmative and a delegation is scheduled to arrive in the country in the coming hours.

The murder of Fernando Villavicencio Valencia has shocked Ecuador and has launched a joint investigation to shed light on this tragic event that has had a profound impact on the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

