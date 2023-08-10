Deaths and injuries after the collapse of a wall of the Omega school complex

Four people dead, injured and several material damages; This is the provisional assessment during the collapse of the wall of the “Omega La Merveille” School Complex in the Lumumba district in the commune of Bagira in Bukavu in South Kivu this Thursday, August 10, 2023.

According to Patience Bengehya, Mayor of the commune of Bagira who confirms the news, among the bodies hitherto pulled from the rubble are the prefect of studies, the director of the primary school and the educational adviser.

The same source informs that “the masons working on this site and the teachers who came to take part in the recruitment competition within this educational institution are also affected and would not have been found until then ».

This drama is caused by the slab which gave way and fell on these people, continues our source.

Meanwhile, research continues to see how to remove the slab in order to properly identify the number of victims.

It should be noted that during this holiday period, many natural disasters are regularly reported in the city of Bukavu, including fires.

More than one observer wonders what are the necessary provisions put in place by the provincial authorities to eradicate this phenomenon.

No later than the night of Wednesday 09 to this Thursday August 10, 2023, several houses were decimated in the Quartier Panzi.

File to follow!

Jules Ninda

