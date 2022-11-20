Colorectal screening: adherence is still low in the province of Belluno.

Colorectal cancer is the 2nd most diagnosed cancer in women and the 3rd most diagnosed in men. Since screening has been active, mortality has decreased by 30%, with a significant decrease also in the incidence (new cases).

In the first 6 months of 2022 the invitation to perform the colorectal screening involved 18,200 people in the 50-69 age group, of these the 63% yes. I am subjected to the test. The tests with positive results were 410 (36%): the interested people were contacted and directed to the follow-up colonoscopy.

The development of colorectal cancer is almost always preceded by the appearance of benign lesions in the intestine (polyps), lesions which can be identified early by intervening in time with effective treatments.

What is colorectal screening and what does it consist of?

Colorectal screening is a prevention program which aims to reduce the mortality and incidence of colorectal cancer, through an early diagnosis of the disease and the identification of precancerous lesions (polyps) which have a high probability of evolve into cancer. The screening test is a simple fecal occult blood test and requires no preparation. The presence of blood in the faeces is in fact generally the first symptom of this disease. Tests for fecal occult blood do not require particular food restrictions before the test. In our province we can count on an excellent network of pharmacies that distribute and collect test kits. Who is it aimed at? Colorectal screening is actively offered every 2 years to all resident male and female population aged between 50 and 69 years. The entire diagnostic-therapeutic process is free and organized by the Health Authority with the support of local pharmacies (68 members in our province).

The pharmacy they are a health point of reference for citizen-users, especially in an area such as that of Ulss 1 Dolomiti, having a widespread distribution as well as a trust function of great importance which facilitates the user’s adhesion. The subject is invited to go to one of the participating pharmacies with the invitation letter received for the delivery of the kit; he can perform the test at home and take the sample back to the same pharmacy.

And if the outcome is positive?

People with a positive result are invited directly by the Screening Organizational Secretariat to carry out an in-depth colonoscopy. This test is very important both for confirming or not the diagnosis of cancer or precancerous pathology and because it allows the removal of colon polyps. The examination requires prior preparation and can also be performed under sedation. Are there other forms of prevention? A diet rich in fruit and vegetables, constant physical activity and abstaining from smoking certainly represent the main actions that each of us is called to implement for effective prevention of this disease. A reduction in incidence and an increase in early diagnoses are a first step towards ensuring higher cure rates. Consequently, it is observed that screening is a fundamental tool to bring a substantial benefit in the reduction of mortality and incidence of colorectal cancer.

The appeal

«I recommend that citizens welcome the invitation to screening. Early diagnosis is essential to ensure the best prospects for treatment. Our Gastroenterology operating units also have artificial intelligence systems available that allow for the identification of very small lesions to intercept the pathology in its onset and immediately start the treatment process» explains the health director of the Ulss, Maria Caterina DeMarco.