The arrival of the TCL C935 Redefine the specification height of Mini LED display

Last year, TCL C825 sparked a rush to buy at Costco, and also laid the foundation for TCL Mini LED’s high-standard, affordable and cost-effective route. This year we got TCL Mini LED flagship model 75C935, let’s see how it performs in actual unboxing and measurement.

Let me talk about the features of this unit first, first of all, the super large number of 1,920 zone light control, the super bright peak brightness of 2,000nits, and the ultra-fast [email protected] resolution frame rate; let this QLED display with Mini LED backlight be audible to the specs Just amazing. In addition to explaining the display specifications and system functions of TCL 75C935 this time, it will also compare specifications with the sub-flagship model C835.

【Analysis of Appearance】

▲ TCL C935 has a low-key and calm style, and the upper, left, and right borders are very narrow.

▲ The bottom frame with speakers is thicker, and the base is made of metal.

▲ Speakers tuned by ONKYO.

In terms of appearance, the 75C935 has a metal frame and is matched with black and silver. The upper, left, and right borders of the screen are 9mm, which is very narrow under the visual ratio of a 75-inch display; the lower border incorporates speakers adjusted by ONKYO technology, so the thickness reaches 43mm. The metal base has a hairline design, taking a low-key and steady route.

▲ TCL LOGO is in the middle, and there is an LED power indicator hidden here.

▲ There is a microphone switch switch button directly below, and there are another 4 LED indicators.

The TCL LOGO directly below is also the location of the LED power indicator, and there is also a physical microphone switch switch button below, which can turn on Google’s far-field voice remote control.

▲ The back looks very flat, and the subwoofer’s passive radiation unit is in the middle.

▲ There are sky channel speakers with Dolby Atmos printed on the left and right upper edges, and the total channel is 2.1.2ch.

▲ The back cover of the base is removed, which can be used for wire arrangement.

▲ The cable management function is in place.

Turning to the back, the whole is a smooth plastic material backplane. There is a subwoofer passive radiation unit in the center, and there are Dolby Atmos sky channel speakers on the left and right upper edges, and a total of 4 x 10W + 20W 2.1.2ch output of 60W is achieved with the front. The lower base can be used as a cable management slot by removing the back cover. One side is the I/O interface, and the other side is the pluggable power cord.

[I/O contact hole]

▲ The interface part supports 1-hole HDMI 2.1 ([email protected]) and 1-hole HDMI 2.1 ([email protected]) eARC, VRR, ALLM, and HGiG functions on the e-sports function.

Complete Hole Specifications:

2 x USB-A 2.0（5V / 0.5A）

RJ45 network hole (10 / 100M)

1 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected] / ARC）

1 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected] / ARC）

1 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected] / ARC）

1 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected] / eARC）

AV input

Optical audio output

*All HDMI supports HDCP 2.3

The jacks are all on the side. The most powerful thing is that TCL C935 has a HDMI 2.1 port and can run [email protected], which can be said to be the ultimate home monitor. In addition, there are one-hole HDMI 2.1 ([email protected]) and two-hole HDMI 2.1 ([email protected]). eARC uses the [email protected] HDMI hole, which does not occupy the full bandwidth of HDMI 2.1, which is quite considerate.

Wireless Signal Specifications:

Bluetooth v5.2

Wi-Fi 6（2.4GHz / 5GHz）

The wireless signal uses Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi 6. Since there is no tuner, the positioning belongs to the display.

【Panel specification】

▲ C935 uses a CSOT [email protected] true 10bit VA panel.

The TCL C935 is equipped with a 4K resolution 144Hz 10bit VA panel with a full-array area light control, and the backlight partition is as high as 1,920 areas. The PWM dimming frequency is greater than 3,000Hz, which is surprisingly high and will hardly burden the eyes.

▲ Now the area backlight is “off”.

▲ Now the area backlight is in the “high” state.

We measured the state of the light spot moving on a black background. Some halos will still be produced when moving fast. This is a normal feature of Mini LED, but when the light spot moves at a slow speed, the movement of the partitions is very fine and coherent, and it is almost imperceptible to MIni. The LED halo is amazing! We counted many times in the dark, and finally confirmed that there are 60 x 32 zones, a total of 1,920 zones for direct-down zone light control, which is the largest number of light control zones in our measured models so far.

Peak Brightness (Bright Mode)

white light ratio SDR peak brightness HDR peak brightness 4% 2,259nits 2,248nits 25% 1,300 nits 1,342nits 100% 666 nits 644nits

Measuring the actual SDR and HDR peak brightness, the C935 can reach an astonishing 2,200nits, and the official offer is 2,000nits! Although this value can only be maintained for 3-5 seconds, it will drop by about 800nits, but it is enough to express the sparks, explosions, sun and other high-gloss images for a moment.

Still Contrast (Movie Mode)

Zone Backlight: High Zone Backlight: Off 22,676：1 6,556：1

We tested the static comparison with the ANSI black and white checkerboard screen, and found that the black level of the C935 will fall about 0.03nits to 0.05nits (the official measurement is about 0.01nit), and the white part can increase with the brightness, but it will not damage the Therefore, the highest static contrast of about 22,000:1 can be achieved at the highest brightness, which is the high level that MIni LED flagships can achieve.

▲ The area backlight is turned on to a high level, and the black level part can hardly emit light.

▲ This is the scene of the movie “Buzz Lightyear”. There is an astronaut in the middle, and the rest is almost all dark. You can see that this black hardly emits light.

This ultra-high contrast affects the coolness of watching movies and dramas. Scenes such as space and night will be gray if the contrast is not high enough, and the ultra-high contrast value of TCL C935 greatly upgrades the viewing experience.

【Color Rendering Specifications】

Display Color Gamut (Cinema Mode)

factory default factory default 95.7% Rec.709 92.6% DCI-P3

White Balance (Movie Mode)

Factory preset (Rec.709) Corrected (Rec.709) Delta E = 4.9

Average color temperature 6,880K

Gamma 1.96 Delta E = 1

Average color temperature 6,506K

Gamma 2.11

Color error value (film mode)

Factory preset (Rec.709) Corrected (Rec.709) Average Delta E = 3.2

Maximum Delta E = 7.2 Average Delta E = 0.9

Maximum Delta E = 2.7

▲ The panel has introduced QLED quantum color rendering mechanism, the color gamut coverage is also up to standard, and the calibration quality is also very good.

In terms of color performance, the C935’s display color gamut Rec.709 and DCI-P3 accounted for more than 90%, which is very good. The average error value of the white balance and color accuracy is preset to about Delta E = 3 – 4, which is relatively average. However, the C935 has a very good calibration quality. With a simple adjustment of the white balance, the white balance and color accuracy can reach the error value Delta E < 1. When watching movies, it can be very close to the D65 Hollywood post-production standard.

【Comparison of series specifications】

TCL C935 vs C835 comparison

Model mark C935 C835 Panel Specifications 4K 144Hz 10bit VA 4K 144Hz 10bit VA Backlight Mechanism Mini LED Direct Type Full Array Mini LED Direct Type Full Array number of partitions District 1,920 (75″)

District 1,080 (65″) Area 360 (75″)

District 288 (65″) peak brightness 2,200nits

(measured specifications) 1,000nits

(official specification) static comparison 22,676：1

(measured specifications) 6,000：1

(official specification) HDR Specifications Dolby Vision / HLG / HDR10+ / HDR10 working system Google TV Wireless transmission AirPlay 2

Chromecast Gaming function VRR / ALLM / HGiG / eARC Speaker wattage 10W + 10W Front

10W + 10W sky

20W Subwoofer

Total 60W 2.1.2ch 20W + 20W Front

20W Subwoofer

Total 60W 2.1ch suggested price NT$87,990 NT$77,900

Comparing the two, the panels are all CSOT 4K 144Hz 10bit VA panels, which can be directly uploaded through HDMI without relying on DISPLAY. The biggest difference lies in the area light control, peak brightness, static contrast, and the number of speaker channels. The 1,920 backlight zones of the 75C935 can be said to be far ahead of the 360 ​​zones of the 75C835, and the peak brightness and static contrast are also much higher than those of the C835; A good viewing experience.

【working system】

▲ The built-in system of C935 is Google TV based on Android TV.

TCL 75C935 is equipped with regular Google TV, which integrates Google account and streaming platform, so that the system can recommend programs suitable for taste. But the most real change is that the phone projection supports Chromecast and AirPlay 2, which can be said to be compatible with both iPhone and Android phones. This machine has a built-in memory space of 3GB + 32GB, and the overall interface is very smooth to use.

▲ The appearance of the remote control is also made of plastic shell.

The remote control has a rounded and easy-to-grip design, and the entire unit is made of plastic; the lower part has all the streaming shortcuts that should be available, and the upper part of the button is also very complete, and it also supports voice microphones.

【Game Specifications】

▲ TCL C935 game support is a major focus.

E-sports support can be said to be a major focus of TCL C935. Here are the functions that should be listed as follows:

C935 Gaming Features:

eARC Enhanced Sound Return:Support lossless coding pass-through transmission of Dolby and DTS, support XBOX or PC game host to transmit Dolby Atmos and DTS:X signal to Sound Blaster or amplifier.

ALLM Automatic Low Latency:After the switch is turned on, once the game console is connected, it will automatically switch to the “Game Mode” with the lowest input delay, and the game feel is the most instant and fast. The measured input delay rate is: 12.9ms ([email protected]), and the response time is 6.5ms (G2G).

VRR Variable Update Rate: The mechanism to prevent screen tearing allows the display update rate to match the frame rate of the game.

The mechanism to prevent screen tearing allows the display update rate to match the frame rate of the game. The measured PC support is as follows: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro、NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible、VESA Adaptive-SYnc

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro、NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible、VESA Adaptive-SYnc TCL Game Master:In the game menu, you can adjust functions such as HGiG, auxiliary crosshair, and FPS information.

▲ Game Master is TCL’s special setting interface for games, which can optimize and adjust options for games.

▲ There is an “auxiliary sight” in the toolbox, which is very useful for playing shooting games.

▲ FPS information will continue to appear on the upper right.

Game Master is an interface designed by TCL for game console players. In addition to real-time display of FPS and VRR information, it can also directly control HGiG and give the control of HDR mapping to the console. Adjusting the style, this function is very common on computer screens, and it is a pioneering work to get a large-size monitor.

【XBOX Support】

▲ Although the XBOX cannot support the highest [email protected] Dolby Vision, it still supports everything that needs to be ticked.

Connect the XBOX Series X to verify the support, check all the video modes, and the C935 also supports [email protected] HDR10 or [email protected] Dolby Vision, and the audio part can run Dolby Atmos panoramic sound effects.

【PS5 Support】

▲ Connect to PlayStaiton 5 to confirm the support level.

Then replace it with PlayStation 5 verification support, the VRR part can run 48Hz – 120Hz, and also supports up to [email protected] HDR10, which is smooth and refreshing to play.

【PC Support】

▲ The game frame rate of [email protected] can only be reached by connecting to a PC.

To maximize the 4K 144Hz panel, it must be connected to a Windows PC equipped with a discrete graphics card. We actually tested the support of NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, and found that the [email protected] display frame rate can only be triggered in the case of AMD graphics cards. The VRR variable update rate part is eaten by three companies: Adaptive-Sync, AMD FreeSymc Premium Pro, and NVIDIA Compatible. It can be said that TCL C935 is not only a TV for the living room, but also qualified as a large PC gaming monitor.

▲ A real flagship that can take into account both audio-visual performance and e-sports performance.

TCL C935 is undoubtedly the most powerful Mini LED TV from 2022 to now. Peak brightness, display color gamut, and static contrast are all taken into account. On this basis, there are also Dolby Atmos external 2.1.2ch speakers, as well as e-sports support tailored for game consoles and PCs, making it not only a TV for watching movies and dramas, but also a game entertainment monitor.

▲ Movie fans’ favorite dual Dolby lighting (Dolby Vision｜Dolby Atmos).

If I really want to talk about the disadvantages, the appearance materials of the back panel and the remote control are mainly plastic materials, which will inevitably affect the appearance; but considering the extreme display specifications and the price of less than 100,000 yuan, Ethan personally I can only say “this one is really delicious!”

▲ You can also watch movies and play games.

This time, the test of TCL’s top flagship C935 has finally come to an end without any suspense. If you have the budget, please abandon the C835 and upgrade to the C935 directly, because there is a little more price difference, but the display specifications and audio specifications can be said to be a comprehensive upgrade. If you have been waiting for the measured data to make up your mind, I believe you can start with peace of mind after reading this unboxing.

TCL 75C935 screen size 75 inches size and weight < 無底座 > 1,670 x 49 x 985mm、35.7kg

< 含底座 > 1,670 x 298 x 1,029mm、36.9kg VESA pitch 400mm x 400mm Panel backlight VA 144Hz 10bit highest resolution 3,840 x 2,160 image processing AiPQ Engine + 4 core processor Display color gamut DCI-P3 92.6%

sRGB 95.7% peak brightness HDR < 2,248nits > SDR < 2,259nits > Area dimming 1,920 partitions (60 x 32) static comparison 22,676 : 1 (Zone Backlight: High) HDR Specifications Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HDR10+ / HLG variable update rate AMD

FreeSync Premium Pro

NVIDIA

G-Sync Compatible Reaction time 6.5ms（G2G） input delay 12.9ms（[email protected]） output tiles 2.1.2ch 60W

（2 x 10W + 2 x 10W + 20W woofer） I/O interface 1 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected]、ARC）

1 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected]、eARC）

2 x HDMI 2.1（[email protected]、ARC）

2 x USB-A 2.0

RJ45

Optical audio output

3.5mm AUX

AV terminal import HDCP 2.3 Wireless transmission Bluetooth v5.2

Wi-Fi 6（2.4GHz / 5GHz） audio return ARC（Yes）、eARC（Yes） sound processing Dolby Atmos、DTS Virtual X Sound pass-through Best Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master working system Google TV memory capacity 3GB + 32GB Factory origin China Factory Warranty 3 years suggested price NT$87,990

