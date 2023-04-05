Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

Palm Sunday—the day Christians around the world begin Holy Week to prepare to commemorate the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ during Easter—the President of the Church, Russell M. Nelsoninvited everyone to come unto Christ and choose to become peacemakers.

Come to Christ

Emphasizing that Easter Sunday is “the most important religious celebration” for followers of Christ, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, considered by members to be a contemporary prophet, urged onlookers to study scriptural records of the last week of the life of the Savior and to thank God “for having sent us His Only Son”.

Speaking at the end of a two-day global conference on April 2, President Nelson encouraged all to come unto Christ and be healed.

He said: “Because of Jesus Christ, we can repent and be forgiven of our sins. Thanks to Him, each of us will be resurrected”.

Whatever questions or problems you have, the answer is always found in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, he said. “Deepen your knowledge of his Atonement, his love, his mercy, his doctrine, and his restored gospel of healing and progress. Turn to Him! Follow Him!”.

Becoming peacemakers

Speaking in the Sunday morning session of general conference on April 2, President Nelson said that even in this age of “polarization and heated dissent,” charity, the pure love of Christ, is the answer to the issue.

President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday morning session of general conference on April 2, 2023.

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, we need to be examples of how to interact with others, especially when we have differences of opinion,” he said. “One of the easiest ways to spot a true follower of Jesus Christ is to notice how compassionately he treats others.”

The Lord’s “true disciples” “build up, lift up, encourage, persuade and inspire, no matter how difficult the situation,” he said. “True disciples of Jesus Christ are peacemakers. […] I urge you to choose to be peacemakers, now and always.”

Encouraging Church members to try to handle differences of opinion with “mutual respect and decent talk,” he recommended a “higher and holier” standard of communication: Saying to or about others only things that are “virtuous, kind, of good reputation or worthy of praise.”

Stating that “there is no room for any kind of prejudice, condemnation or contention,” President Nelson said that “if your verbal arsenal is filled with name-calling and accusations, now is the time to put them away.”

He added that being endowed with God’s power in the temple gives Church members the ability to overcome Satan’s influence in their relationships.

President Nelson has promised that as people will seek to demonstrate “the charity which true followers of Jesus Christ display, the Lord will amplify the [loro] efforts”.

“Today I invite you to examine your discipleship in the context of how you treat others,” he said. “I bless you to make whatever changes are necessary so that your behavior is ennobling, respectful, and representative of a true follower of Jesus Christ.”

He concluded the conference by announcing15 new temples.