News

Comedians are criticized for making jokes about the crime of DJ Valentina Trespalacios

“This is not humor. It is an infamy. As a representative of Valentina’s family, I demand respect,” said the lawyer for the victims.

Miguel Ángel del Río, representative of victims in the case of the femicide of the DJ Valentina Trespalacios at the hands of her partner, the American John Poulos, criticized two well-known YouTube comedians, who made jokes about the case.

Camilo Pardo and Camilo Sánchez from the Fucks News channel, became a trend again due to the style of humor they use and this time they talked about the crime of DJ Valentina Trespalacios, which shook all of Colombia.

Some of the words that caused outrage

“Uy, no Mago…it’s the first Fucks News of the year and they’re going to close the program…Take that news out… oh no did you lose your head?”.

“You are absolutely right, I am not going to give this news, let’s keep it in a suitcase”

“Let’s vote that news in the trash.”

Defense attorney Miguel Ángel del Río, who has been accompanying the DJ’s family at different hearings, said: “This is not humor. It is an infamy. As a representative of Valentina’s family, I demand respect. For her memory, for the cruelty of her murder and the pain of her family and above all, because violence against women is not a joke.

