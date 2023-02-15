BRINDISI – There are almost a thousand breast surgery operations carried out in the structures of the ASL Brindisi in the three-year period 2020-2022. This data confirms that even during the Covid emergency, taking charge of cancer patients was a priority, reads a statement from the ASL. The note continues: “In particular, there were 279 operations in 2020, 318 in 2021 and 385 in 2022, with a growing trend that highlights an excellent performance for breast surgery, as also attested in the National Outcomes Program published by Agenas in 2022. Important numbers that have made the hospitals of Brindisi appear among the first Apulian realities on the anti-tumor front, together with the Oncological and Polyclinic of Bari”.

At the national level, oncological care has already recorded important signs of recovery in 2021. For example, hospitalizations for malignant breast cancer, which in 2020 had decreased by 11 percent (about 6,000 fewer operations than expected), have returned to pre-pandemic levels (source Pne 2022). “We have achieved these results – declares Stefano Burlizzi, manager in charge of Breast Surgery – thanks to the reorganization that has allowed us to decentralize the surgical activity in the hospital of Francavilla Fontana and in the PTA of Mesagne during the Covid-19 pandemic. Another good news – he adds – is that the activity is once again hosted in the Plastic Surgery of the Perrino hospital, the original location ”.

The data certify the commitment of the operating unit team and of all the Breast Unit professionals, who, even in emergency conditions, were able to ensure the diagnoses and interventions necessary to restore health to many women, many from from other provinces.

“Asl Brindisi’s Senology – comments the general manager Flavio Maria Roseto – confirms itself as an efficient reality close to women suffering from cancer; commitment even more appreciable if we consider the objective difficulties of the period, undoubtedly the most difficult that public health has gone through “.







