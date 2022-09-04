Accident in the morning in the woods under the Coltrondo hut

COMELICO SUPERIORE. Fungaiolo slips and breaks his ankle. At around 12.30 today (Sunday 4 September) the Val Comelico Alpine Rescue was alerted for a mushroom hunter who had slipped into the woods under the Coltrondo hut. One of his friends, who were with him, gave the alarm. A team, with two rescuers from the Guardia di Finanza of Auronzo, reached the 29-year-old from Padua in about ten minutes on foot, after having received the GPS coordinates of the point where he was from the Central.

Immobilized his foot due to a suspected fracture of the ankle, the man was embarrassed and transported to the appointment with the ambulance, which left for the hospital in Pieve di Cadore.