CHIMBORAZO

Awareness is generated with the workshop for the prevention and eradication of violence, with the participation and leadership of women in the organizational and political sphere.

Meeting of “Rural Women for Democracy and Political Participation”.

The meeting was held at the COMICH facilities, last Friday, March 17, 2023, which was attended by various authorities from the different cantons of the Chimborazo province, leaders of indigenous organizations, elected councilors, women and rural men, as well as non-governmental organizations, such as the International Republican Institute, among others.

The objective of this meeting was to consolidate the construction of proposals that have been structured in previous years, such as gender violence, community democracy and political participation. “We are here to make known and help all women who have been violated, especially in matters of political participation, since in the last sectional elections several of the women candidates have suffered political violence, it is for this reason that we have been building these political proposals from the voices of the compañeras themselves who have been victims”, emphasized Verónica Tene, leader of the indigenous movement in Chimborazo.

With the participation of Jonathan Segura, provincial director of the CNE, women leaders, and assembly members from parliamentary groups for women’s rights and the eradication of violence, this democratic and political meeting began. “Women are not only useful for housework, we also have rights and are able to direct and face certain positions; We have been discriminated against and belittled for the very fact of being women, they have taken away our value and respect, but it is time to change and show society that we can”, said Elsa Paca Pullay, elected councilor of the Palmira parish.

For his part, Remigio Roldán, mayor-elect of Alausí, emphasized the importance and role of women today: “these meetings are of vital importance for society, talking about women is no longer a necessity, but a priority; Currently, women have the same capabilities as us men, for the same reason they deserve the respect and the necessary value ”he concluded.

According to information verified by the COMICH leader, Fernando Guamán, the mandate that the people chose was fulfilled. “Among the 11 mandates, there is the issue of women, it is for this reason that these types of workshops are being carried out; In Chimborazo there is a lot of violence against women, especially those in the rural sector, for this reason we as the Comich organization are here to teach and show the actions that women who are violated and do not know where to turn should take, ”he concluded.

Likewise, Mauricio Delgado, program manager for the International Republican Institute (IRI) mentioned the projects focused on transparency, the fight against corruption and citizen participation. “IRI, for some years they have been working with various efforts at the government level and especially with the articulation of civil society. These processes of construction of programmatic agendas that show an approach with traditionally marginalized groups and even more in the transversality that corresponds to the gender perspective have been fundamental; Thus, our objective is to work progressively with COMICH promoting the recognition of these community practices” he concluded.