Commander of the Military Forces led extraordinary security council in Arauca – news

In Arauca, after an extraordinary security council headed by General Helder Fernan Giraldo Bonilla Commander of the Military Forces, General Luis Ospina Commander of the National Army, Governor (e) Willinton Rodríguez and regional and local authorities, new measures were taken to guarantee the safety of the Araucanians.

This extraordinary security council came forward after the car bomb attack at the Naranjitos checkpoint, where two six soldiers were injured and the two occupants of the truck died.

Measures taken

It is confirmed that special units are immediately deployed to continue affecting the logistical and criminal networks of organized armed groups, especially FARC dissidents, who commit crimes there.

Military and police intelligence activities are increased with the objective of identifying and individualizing the dynamic nodes of the illicit economies that are the main criminal interest of these illegal structures, especially those related to drug trafficking.

The State will be especially present in the sectors where acts carried out by criminal groups have occurred. This is in accordance with the government policies of the President of the Republic to deploy all our capacities and in general the state offer.

Military demining actions will increase, deploying a significant number of military engineers who are experts in anti-explosives to make it possible to advance in the defense of life. Likewise, activities will be carried out to strengthen the social fabric by means of our Comprehensive Action that allows the generation of spaces for economic development and well-being for the Araucanians. In the same way, support the maintenance of tertiary roads with machinery and military personnel to contribute to the development of communities in rural areas.

The authorities indicated that the security and support devices for the critical infrastructure of the State are being increased, especially in the energy sector and in the roads for effective control of the territory.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

