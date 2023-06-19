Commentary: Joselu is great, but not enough

CommentJoselu is here! Is that it, as announced by Florentino Pérez? Nils Kern doesn’t believe it yet: it’s all just tactics. For the first time, the REAL TOTAL editor-in-chief is happy about a top newcomer and comments on the royal transfer process.

Joselu y nada más? That has been the question for some time. And the first part is done – Joselu Mato returns to Real Madrid – everything else remains to be seen.

First of all, I’m happy: With Joselu, the royals not only grab a bargain and a 100 percent madridista (as Daniel Carvajal’s brother-in-law, he was a fan of the 2022 CL final, among other things), but also a real edge for attack. Joselu brings what has been missing in recent years: offensive power. 16 goals in 2022/23 (including five out of five converted penalties), 14 goals in the previous season (six out of seven penalties) – and both times (!) with troubled relegation! In the last two LaLiga seasons, only Karim Benzema has scored more (36) than Joselu (30). And that as an absolute killer in and around the penalty area – the 33-year-old is particularly powerful in the air: Only Vedat Muriqi (5.7) was able to surpass his average of 5.1 aerial duels in 2022/23. And only four players have been fouled more often than he has (2.1 per game). Against unpleasant opponents and defensive bulwarks like Getafe, Osasuna, Cádiz and Co. Joselu will be a great help and is what I had hoped for: An experienced, beefy center forward who wants to take on a certain role at the biggest club in the world towards the end of his career . But more of a joker role.

Although Joselu has quickly made a name for himself with the Spanish national team (four caps and three goals in just 135 minutes), he would not be enough for me. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t start him in four or five games, yes, but it would also need another centre-forward. I would have liked Joselu as a Benzema backup, but what is needed now is an attacking star with experience – i.e. a certain age – and at least international class. If Harry Kane isn’t available, then you should at least look out for a Roberto Firmino or even Edin Dzeko.

While there are reasons to be optimistic about the existing player base, last season showed that after eight or nine straight weeks in England, a bigger, broader squad is needed. After all, Carlo Ancelotti has recently tested the 4-2-3-1 a few times, so Rodrygo Goes could work better as a center forward than in 4-3-3, because in 4-2-3-1 he would have a playmaker behind him to combine. In my opinion, Rodrygo is not enough as the only nine – Joselu is, who can be served ideally with long, high balls. And in 4-2-3-1, Federico Valverde could work more on the outside than as a clear winger like in 4-3-3. Therefore: The current four offensive players (Joselu, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior and Brahim Díaz) plus the probably promoted Álvaro Rodríguez could theoretically be sufficient thanks to system changes, especially since the next center forward will come in summer 2024, but Endrick, who will then only be 18, will not either strike right away. But neither Álvaro nor Iker Bravo or in the future Endrick can be counted on. My opinion: Joselu is great – apart from the fact that he’s been following REAL TOTAL on Twitter for a long time – but there’s more to come, actually two: central storm and right wing. There is no lack of space: with Joselu there are currently 23 players (21 outfield players) in the professional squad – 25 are allowed in LaLiga. And further departures like Jesús Vallejo, Álvaro Odriozola or Dani Ceballos are not excluded.

I think Florentino Pérez’s words were more of a tactic. If you act like you no longer have a need or pressure, it’s a little easier to negotiate for Kane and Co. than if everyone knows that you absolutely have to sign someone else. Especially since Álvaro Rodríguez has perhaps not yet been officially promoted so as not to “waste” a place in the professional squad, but the Castilla season is still going on. And don’t forget: The transfer window is still open – the summer is long, a lot of unforeseen things can still happen, certain domino effects are not yet foreseeable when FC Bayern get started and so different personal details come into play and players from other clubs suddenly also want to change because of new coaches or new competitors. So madridistas: Look forward to Joselu, who is guaranteed not to become a poser like Mariano Díaz, and then: calma calma. “Joselu y nada más” is not impossible, and yet rather improbable.

