the showgirl’s Milanese apartment — idealista/news

Diletta Leotta is one of the most famous and appreciated Italian showgirls of recent years. Rising to prominence in the role of sports presenter in the ranks of Sky and DAZN, the girl from Catania has been living permanently in Milan for a couple of years, after spending some time in her hometown before completing her studies in Rome and establishing herself in the world of entertainment and of sports.

The Diletta Leotta’s house it is in Porta Nuova, one of the most avant-garde districts of Milan. The revaluation project of recent years has led this area to be among the most sought after by the highest ranking celebrities: this interest is testified by the exorbitant prices of houses for sale and rentals in the Porta Nuova – Turati area, which make it a destination of extreme luxury for those wishing to buy a property. The price indicator in the Garibaldi – Porta Venezia area, despite being far from Porta Nuova, is quite similar as both are two luxury areas of Milan: the cost per square meter in July 2023 stood at €7,201/m2.

Where Diletta Leotta was born, where she lives and her career between TV and social media

Born Diletta Giulia Leotta, but better known only as Diletta Leotta, the girl born in 1991 was born in Catania on August 16 from father Rori and mother Ofelia. Raised with the aspiration of becoming a sports journalist, Diletta began her journey at the age of 17 from a local Sicilian broadcaster and then continued in Rome, where she graduated in law at the LUISS University in the footsteps of her father (former lawyer) .

After having hosted some programs between Mediaset and above all Sky (from meteorina to host of the 2015-16 Serie B season), she has established herself in recent years on the DAZN streaming platform as conductor until she became one of the most famous show business public figures in Italy, so much so that she was also called on the big screen for the film “Who framed Santa Claus?” with Alessandro Siani.

Very active on social (mainly Instagram, where she has 8.9 million followers) in which she shows her daily activities and leisure and work trips, Diletta Leotta has a house in Milan where she lives with her partner, the German footballer Loris Kariusand his daughter Aria, born last August 16, curiously on the same day as her mother’s birthday. Diletta Leotta, before this last relationship, also dated the boxer Daniele Scardina and the actor Can Yaman.

Style and furnishings of Diletta Leotta’s house in Milan

Where does Diletta Leotta live? After a few years spent in Rome, the presenter bought a house in Milan in the residential district New door, one of the most expensive and luxurious areas of the entire Milanese city. Diletta Leotta always had a house in Milan, but in another area, until she moved permanently to this new complex of buildings included in the residential revaluation project of the neighborhood.

The style of Diletta Leotta’s house recalls many traits of what can be observed from the public figure. Dynamism, luxury and freshness these are three characters that explain the interior of the house very well, which in addition to being a refuge from the spotlights is also a place that is very often proudly shown to the numerous fans on social profiles.

By some design elements very valuable, such as the Gufram “sofa a bocca” (about 7,000 euros in value) or the elegant fireplace placed under the television, it is clear how much care is behind every detail. The terrazzo it is very extensive and embellished with plants and design pieces, in order to create a spacious and relaxing environment where you can also do physical activity. Overall, the presence of various colors and trendy furniture make the apartment a real jewel.

Fresh from motherhood, the showgirl embraced her new adventure as a mother with joy and love. Diletta Leotta gave birth to her little Aria on her birthday, a special gift that made this moment even more unforgettable. Although she has returned to the house in Milan with her adorable newborn, she Diletta has maintained a discrete profile about the nursery and the changes made to the apartment to accommodate the little one.

There are still no details or images of these transformations. However, from the first shots shared on social networks, the love and happiness that the new mother feels in her new role is evident, as demonstrated in a tender image in which she holds little Aria in her arms on a white armchair, with her behind her ‘large window that offers a breathtaking view of the new buildings of wonderful Milan.

The 95-unit complex”Winter Gardens” chosen by Diletta Leotta and the vertical forest are not far away: 10 minutes on foot separate two of the most futuristic and desired buildings by VIPs from all over Milan and its surroundings and present many eco-sustainable solutions in their projects. These apartments are often equipped with large terraces, vertical gardens and greenhouses on which a small green space of the house can be developed, offering truly suggestive panoramas.

The revaluation of Milano Porta Nuova: peculiarities and characteristics

The Porta Nuova district can be counted among the most luxurious in the Lombard capital for a number of reasons:

a re-evaluated neighborhood: the Milano Porta Nuova project aims to give new life to 340,000 square meters of a part of Milan which, for at least 50 years, has remained abandoned and abandoned. The projects under construction and those already completed have transformed it into a luxury setting in the capital of Milan;connections and infrastructure: in a large city like Milan it is necessary to be able to move easily to the surrounding districts. From this point of view, the connections from Porta Nuova are remarkable in terms of public transport and respect the nineteenth-century history of the area, which has always been the protagonist of railway exchanges with the stations of Milano Centrale and Porta Garibaldi;sustainability for a single project: the offices and apartments in Milano Porta Nuova offer energy performance of the highest level and promote the research and use of renewable sources.

Diletta Leotta’s home in Milan could only be in an area like this: young, growing, well-kept and increasingly oriented towards eco-sustainable choices.

Diletta Leotta’s house in Catania

In addition to her spectacular home in an avant-garde neighborhood in Milan, Diletta Leotta also has a home in hers Cataniamore precisely in the village of Ognina, where it purchased a real estate unit in the “Zefiro tower A” building, a building under construction based on advanced technologies and capable of offering a unique luxury for the area.

The building is characterized by its revolutionary work from a bioclimatic point of view, which aims at reduce to zero the impacts on the environment belonging to NZEB energy class (impact reduced almost to zero with the exclusive use of renewable sources).

How much does Diletta Leotta earn?

Diletta Leotta is mainly known as a presenter for the sports broadcaster DAZN and from this contract she would earn around 400,000 euros a year. Furthermore, her other income derives from sponsorship activities on social networks and from various advertising appearances on television, as well as some hosted in successful television programs between Rai and Mediaset.

