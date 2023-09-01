Dengue Case Detected in Cologno Monzese, Milan: Municipality Urges Community to Take Precautions

Milan Today 31 August 2023

A Single Case of Dengue Detected in Cologno Monzese, Milan

A case of Dengue was discovered in Cologno Monzese, a town in the north-east hinterland of Milan. The local town hall announced the news late in the afternoon on Thursday, August 31. However, the officials reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm as it is an isolated case and the individual had recently returned from abroad.

“The municipality wants to take necessary precautions to ensure public health and hygiene,” stated Mayor Stefano Zanelli. In order to prevent and control infectious diseases that can be transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, particularly the Aedes mosquito, the local administration has already initiated environmental reclamation efforts. They are also planning an extraordinary larvicidal and adulticide disinfestation in the central area of ​​the municipality.

To ensure the effectiveness of these efforts, the cooperation of the community is essential. The municipality has urged residents to empty or cover any containers and tanks that can collect rainwater. Additionally, they advise using effective larvicidal products in areas such as manholes and drain grates. It is also important to keep areas free from brushwood, as it can lead to the accumulation of water, and to take all necessary actions to prevent the formation of stagnant water.

By implementing these measures, the municipality aims to minimize the risk of further Dengue cases and protect the health of its citizens. Early detection and prompt action are crucial in containing the spread of such diseases. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take additional measures if necessary.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease that primarily occurs in tropical and subtropical areas. It causes flu-like symptoms and can develop into severe dengue, with complications that can be life-threatening. Preventing mosquito bites and eliminating breeding sites are effective ways to control the spread of this disease.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the ongoing efforts and follow the guidelines provided by the municipal administration. Any symptoms resembling those of Dengue, such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding, should be reported to health authorities immediately.

While this isolated case raises concerns, the proactive measures taken by the municipality demonstrate their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. With the support and cooperation of the residents, Cologno Monzese is determined to overcome this health challenge successfully.

