Commission will work on the definition of a new rate – breaking latest news

Carriers hope that in the shortest time the proposals will be completed.

Those who are part of urban transportation, in this city, began approaches with the new authorities of GAD Loja, to define issues related to the setting of the urban transportation rate and the road issue, pending issues for some months.

Leaders of the four companies: 24 de Mayo, Cuxibamba, Urbasur, Urbaexpress, come together to find a solution to the requests made for some time.

Diego Guerrero Ordóñez, president of the Consortium of Carriers in Loja, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that leaders of the aforementioned operators participated in a working meeting with Mayor Franco Quezada Montesinos.

The issue of the public transport rate and issues related to mobility in the city of Loja were socialized.

Fixation

to say of Guerrero Ordóñez, even so that, through the Municipality, they specify the new cost of the urban ticket they had to present a few months ago, a Protection Action that is in progress; in June they anticipate a second hearing.

On the part of the current mayor, “there was a commitment to form a commission made up of technicians, universities and representatives of the Carrier Consortium to deal with this issue in the shortest possible time.”

Affair

Another issue exposed, the leader noted, which causes concern, is the poor condition of the streets where urban transport circulates, causing damage to the units and, mainly, the suspension of service to neighborhoods that are difficult to access.

In addition, “we request greater control of the informality, signage and adequacy of the stops, which do not have the guarantees of the case.”

There is a predisposition of the new authorities to provide a solution to the different requests, according to Guerrero Ordóñez. In the next few days they plan a meeting with the current mayors of the Loja canton. (YO)