Commune of Hernandarias invites a “runner” for diabetes next Sunday

The appointment is this Sunday, November 5 in Area 6.

*To be held at 07:00 on Gastronomic Avenue.

The municipality of Hernandarias is organizing a “runwalk” for diabetes and COPD, to be held on Sunday, November 5, at 7:00 a.m., on Gastronomic Avenue in the Las Américas neighborhood (Area 6).

This is an initiative of the Hernandarias District Hospital and the Diabetes and COPD Program, with the support of Amigos Corredores Py, Trail Runners Paraguay and Correcaminos Team Trail and Running.

“In this race everyone wins, because in addition to exercising and having fun, you will be collaborating with an important cause,” the organizers noted. “Come with your family and friends, and enjoy a different Sunday. We are waiting for you,” they added.

Diabetes and COPD are chronic diseases that affect millions of people in the world, and that require adequate prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

