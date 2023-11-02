Home » Commune of Hernandarias invites a “runner” for diabetes next Sunday
News

Commune of Hernandarias invites a “runner” for diabetes next Sunday

by admin
Commune of Hernandarias invites a “runner” for diabetes next Sunday

The appointment is this Sunday, November 5 in Area 6.

*To be held at 07:00 on Gastronomic Avenue.

The municipality of Hernandarias is organizing a “runwalk” for diabetes and COPD, to be held on Sunday, November 5, at 7:00 a.m., on Gastronomic Avenue in the Las Américas neighborhood (Area 6).

This is an initiative of the Hernandarias District Hospital and the Diabetes and COPD Program, with the support of Amigos Corredores Py, Trail Runners Paraguay and Correcaminos Team Trail and Running.

“In this race everyone wins, because in addition to exercising and having fun, you will be collaborating with an important cause,” the organizers noted. “Come with your family and friends, and enjoy a different Sunday. We are waiting for you,” they added.

Diabetes and COPD are chronic diseases that affect millions of people in the world, and that require adequate prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

See also  Laurent Mekies will leave Ferrari to return to AlphaTauri

You may also like

NYC Free Tax Prep: New Digital Instrument Provides...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Wednesday, November 1,...

Upcoming Wave of Cold Air to Bring Rainfall...

SAV does not rule out merger

MUNICIPAL COUNCILORS TO THE BEATS!!! « cde news

Second Round of Stimulus Checks Announced for Alaskans:...

Petro responds to criticism for healthy taxes

Over 6.5 Million People Participate in Beijing Puhui...

Basketball, Champions League: Baskets Bonn lose to Holon...

Agreement for scheduled surgeries at the Military Hospital...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy