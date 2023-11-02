NYC Free Tax Prep: New Digital Instrument Provides Free Tax Services for Individuals and Small Business Owners

New York Introduces NYC Free Tax Prep: A New Digital Tool to Ease Tax Filing

New York, USA – A groundbreaking digital instrument, known as NYC Free Tax Prep, was recently unveiled in New York City. This innovative online platform aims to provide free tax preparation services for individual workers and small business owners, with the goal of simplifying the daunting tax filing process for those who struggle with it.

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, highlighted the continuous growth of the city’s economy, revealing that employee hiring has reached an all-time high. In an effort to foster prosperity among residents, the city is now redirecting resources towards initiatives that will support their financial well-being. The DCWP (Department of Consumer and Worker Protection), Freelancers Union, and Center for Family Life have come together to spearhead this endeavor.

NYC Free Tax Prep offers a range of alternatives for taxpayers, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all. Users can utilize the digital tool throughout the year, availing themselves of options such as estimating tax returns for the full year or on a quarterly basis. Additionally, the platform provides training courses on economic matters and offers personalized consultations, enabling residents to gain essential knowledge about tax filings and fulfill their payment obligations correctly.

Eligibility for using NYC Free Tax Prep is determined based on income. Households with dependent members who earned less than $80,000.00 USD in 2022 can take advantage of the service, as well as individuals with earnings below $56,000.00 USD in the same year.

While the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also offers assistance to help people prepare their tax duties, NYC Free Tax Prep differentiates itself by being available all year round. The platform appoints volunteer specialists who are certified by the IRS to aid taxpayers in their preparations. Those seeking assistance can easily locate free tax services in New York using the platform’s map feature. NYC Free Tax Prep also provides a comprehensive list of necessary documents for users to review and prepare prior to filing their tax returns.

As tax season approaches, the introduction of NYC Free Tax Prep is set to alleviate the burdensome process for New York City residents, ultimately helping them navigate the complexities of their tax responsibilities more seamlessly. With this user-friendly and accessible digital tool, individuals and small business owners can now take control of their tax obligations more effectively, contributing to their financial empowerment and prosperity.

For more information about NYC Free Tax Prep and to access the platform, visit [website] or refer to the map of free tax services available in New York City.

