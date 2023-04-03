There is no longer any question of traveling a great distance to fetch drinking water or to obtain water that could have consequences on the health of the populations of the Vo 2 commune, in particular the Ekpui village. To improve the situation, the town hall inaugurated on April 01, 2023 standpipes for the happiness of the populations of the locality.

The realization of the project, according to the mayor of the commune Vo 2, Mensah Kokou Gnavo, cost a little more than 20 million CFA francs. “It was the result of a long process. After the operationalization of the municipality, an inventory of water in the municipality of Vo 2 was made by the town hall. This is how the village of Ekpui was selected to benefit from drinking water,” he explained.

A result obtained after negotiations with the Togolaise des eaux (TdE) and the involvement of the ARWP firm, which succeeded in extending drinking water to this 9th village in the commune. “It’s a long story of determination, love, commitment, solidarity and conflict sometimes and finally and the success of a people whose greatness of soul I measure at its fair value”, said commented the mayor.

This commodity which is equivalent to life is now beneficial to all populations of Ekpui without distinction. “The populations of Ekpui have demonstrated throughout the process a firm desire to appropriate the common good and to make it a cement of unity and social cohesion of a people determined to move forward”, he rejoiced.

On the side of the population, it is a great joy and a relief. According to the representative of the beneficiaries, the jewel fills the need for lack of water which is very noticeable in the locality. However, he makes a plea for the installation of other standpipes for maximum coverage of the village.

It should be noted that with this inauguration, all the 9 villages of the Vo 2 commune are now connected to drinking water. The inaugural ceremony was attended by the prefect of Vo, Kokou Leguede, traditional chiefs, other mayors and executives from this prefecture and the beneficiary village.

Atha Assan