The General Director (e) of the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being (ICBF), Astrid Eliana Cáceres Cárdenas, announced that 36,000 community mothers, over 57 years of age, will begin to receive the pension bonus as of July 2023, after a series of dialogues with the national government.

“Of the 48,000 community mothers there are 36,000 over 57 years of age with whom we are going to gradually begin to apply the pension bonus. We start with 500 mothers, then another 500, until all mothers over the age of 57 have the possibility of retirement with that pension bonus, starting in July of this year”, indicated the Director of the ICBF.

In this regard, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, highlighted that thanks to the dialogues that the ICBF has led with the union of community mothers, they will already receive a response from the National Government: “the community mothers who worked for the ICBF in the care of childhood, and when they are years old, they will receive a pension bonus from the Government”.

The purpose of the Executive is that by the end of 2023 there will be a total of 10,000 beneficiaries of the pension subsidy; in 2024 increase 6,000 more; In 2025, 10,000 new places will be expanded, and in 2026 there will be 10,351 places to reach the 36,351 beneficiaries of the pension subsidy at the end of the Government of President Petro.