Superbonus, Feltri unleashed: “If one owns a house, he will have two lire to redo the roof”
The editorial director of Libero, Vittorio Feltri guest a “The Wind” by Myrta Merlino intervenes with his own verve on the subject Superbonus 110%: “Ho fixed up my house and paid for everything myself, I don’t understand why money should be given to gentlemen who want to settle down. Where do we get the money by God?”.
