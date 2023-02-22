Home Business Superbonus, Feltri furious: “Just give the money to homeowners”
Superbonus, Feltri furious: “Just give the money to homeowners”

by admin
Superbonus, Feltri furious: “Just give the money to homeowners”

Superbonus, Feltri unleashed: “If one owns a house, he will have two lire to redo the roof”

The editorial director of Libero, Vittorio Feltri guest a “The Wind” by Myrta Merlino intervenes with his own verve on the subject Superbonus 110%: “Ho fixed up my house and paid for everything myself, I don’t understand why money should be given to gentlemen who want to settle down. Where do we get the money by God?”.

Super bonus, the jab of Felts: watch the video

