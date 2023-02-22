11
The president of the United States, Joe Bidentripped and fell forward while climbing the ladder of theAir Force One who is bringing him back to the USA from Warsaw. The White House pool reported it, specifying that Biden nevertheless got up quickly, got up and continued towards the door, giving a quick nod before entering.
