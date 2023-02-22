Home World Warsaw, US President Joe Biden trips and falls on the Air Force One ladder
World

Warsaw, US President Joe Biden trips and falls on the Air Force One ladder

Warsaw, US President Joe Biden trips and falls on the Air Force One ladder

The president of the United States, Joe Bidentripped and fell forward while climbing the ladder of theAir Force One who is bringing him back to the USA from Warsaw. The White House pool reported it, specifying that Biden nevertheless got up quickly, got up and continued towards the door, giving a quick nod before entering.

