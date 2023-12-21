Home » Companions and celebrities on the death of Gunther Emmerlich
News

Companions and celebrities on the death of Gunther Emmerlich

by admin
Companions and celebrities on the death of Gunther Emmerlich

Wolfgang Stumph: “Emmerlich’s death breaks my heart” Actor and cabaret artist Wolfgang Stumph is dismayed. “It breaks my heart, it’s unbelievable,” said the 77-year-old. “I’m losing a great friend, a great support on my path, a role model.” Emmerlich only saw his high artistic standards fulfilled “if he was credible, authentic and publicly convincing with his very personal style.” Emmerlich and Stumph have a long history together; they often worked together, appeared on stage or in front of the camera together and were close friends. Only on November 19th, at one of his most recent cabaret events, Emmerlich was a surprise guest, said the Dresden native. “And recently we spoke on the phone and talked about joint projects.” Image rights: imago/teutopress

See also  Covid Italy, June 28 bulletin: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

You may also like

Majorities rejected modification of the Valledupar POT in...

The Central Rural Work Conference was held in...

There’s no doubt that Donald Trump is revolting,...

Food Stamps announced in Florida before Christmas for...

A miraculous escape from death: couple survives plane...

Peak expected in online scams during holidays: you...

Why do we continue to ignore the warnings?

The Central Rural Work Conference was held in...

Warren Buffett’s investment holding Berkshire Hathaway acquires 10.5...

Earthquake shocks in and around Islamabad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy