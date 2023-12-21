Companions and celebrities on the death of Gunther Emmerlich

Wolfgang Stumph: “Emmerlich’s death breaks my heart” Actor and cabaret artist Wolfgang Stumph is dismayed. “It breaks my heart, it’s unbelievable,” said the 77-year-old. “I’m losing a great friend, a great support on my path, a role model.” Emmerlich only saw his high artistic standards fulfilled “if he was credible, authentic and publicly convincing with his very personal style.” Emmerlich and Stumph have a long history together; they often worked together, appeared on stage or in front of the camera together and were close friends. Only on November 19th, at one of his most recent cabaret events, Emmerlich was a surprise guest, said the Dresden native. “And recently we spoke on the phone and talked about joint projects.” Image rights: imago/teutopress

