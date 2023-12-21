Home » «1 million infections at Christmas». The variants and how to protect yourself
Health

The State University of Milan virologist, Fabrizio Pregliasco, has predicted that there will be one million cases of Covid, influenza, and other respiratory infections in Italy during the Christmas season.

Pregliasco stated, “We are in a growth phase of all flu-like syndromes. The presumable figure is that during Christmas there will be a total of 1 million Italians with flu, Covid and other respiratory infections.”

He also emphasized that the country is currently in a rising phase of the flu curve as well as the spread of Sars-CoV-2 and other viruses. Pregliasco pointed out that Covid is being underestimated due to a large number of cases being asymptomatic or accompanied by mild symptoms. This creates a situation where patients are unaware that they are spreading the virus or neglecting the possibility of fueling the chain of contagion.

Pregliasco’s prediction comes as concerns about the potential for a surge in Covid cases during the holiday season continue to grow. The new variant, JN.1, is also causing alarm, with symptoms including reinfections in two months, a peak viral load on the fourth day (but collapses on the seventh).

As the holiday season approaches, health officials and experts are urging the public to take necessary precautions and adhere to safety guidelines in order to prevent a surge in Covid cases and other respiratory infections.

