The compensation for the insults on social media to the local police of Treviso turns into a solidarity initiative, in aid of the rehabilitation center of La Nostra Famiglia. Today the new occupational therapy room was inaugurated, where we work for the autonomy and rehabilitation of children in everyday life in all its areas, school and family. An intervention made possible thanks to the 5 thousand euros donated by the agents, following a transaction with the “keyboard lions”. The haters were denounced following the insults published on social media, commenting on a fake news. The affair ended with a remission of the complaint and compensation. The sum was donated to La Nostra Famiglia.

The new room built in the rehabilitation center

«I thank the commander Andrea Gallo – declares the mayor Mario Conte -, who together with the agents immediately wanted to allocate the sum to our family. As well as I want to say a sincere thanks to all the staff of doctors and health workers, for the tireless work alongside families and children and to our Alpini, who with the roasted chestnuts offered to those present brought all their know-how to community ».

