Competition for environmentally friendly companies in Mülheim: chance of winning prize money

Companies in Mülheim have the opportunity to win the first Mülheim Business Prize by implementing sustainable business practices. There’s cash prizes up for grabs, and here’s how to nominate businesses.

The city of Mülheim wants to find out which company – regardless of its size – is the most sustainable in the city. For this purpose, it awards the first Mülheim business prize, which is endowed with prize money of 5,000 euros. Companies, employees and all residents of Mülheim have the opportunity to submit suggestions.

Call for nominations: Mülheim Business Prize honors sustainable companies

Mülheim’s business world is diverse and colourful, but not every company that stands out from the rest through sustainable action receives the necessary attention. According to the city, this is about to change, which is why the first Mülheim business prize is being awarded. The winner receives prize money of 5,000 euros. From now on, proposals for model companies or organizations in the city that set standards in the areas of ecology, economy and social working conditions can be submitted.

Anyone who knows a company in Mülheim that acts particularly sustainably can submit nominations, as Mayor Marc Buchholz emphasizes as the initiator. This can be satisfied customers or proud employees. The Mülheim Business Prize honors companies that act in a resource-saving manner and take aspects of sustainability into account, such as the efficient use of resources, the flexibility of working time models for employee retention or social commitment, for example the release of employees for voluntary work.

Five finalists will be honored

A seven-member jury will examine and evaluate the proposals over the coming months. In addition to Felix Blasch, Head of Planning, WDL Managing Director Barbara Majerus, IHK President Jutta Kruft-Lohrengel, Barbara Yeboah, Managing Director of the Mülheim District Crafts Union, Martin Weck, Chairman of the Sparkasse, Hanns-Peter Windfeder, Chairman of the Entrepreneurs’ Association, and CBE Managing Director Michael Schüring to the board of trustees.

The jury will select a total of five companies that stand out from the rest in their category this year. These five finalists will have the opportunity to present themselves and their achievements at the award ceremony in the evening. Finally, Mayor Marc Buchholz will honor the winner.

WDL boss Barbara Majerus is already looking forward to the jury meetings: “There will certainly be companies that you would not have expected to exist in Mülheim.” The anticipation of the presentation of the first business prize is also great. The event takes place in Theo’s new imposing airship event hall, which is itself an example of sustainability due to its wooden construction.

At the award ceremony on November 3, 2023, for which the WDL made the airship hall available free of charge. Mülheim companies can be nominated for the business prize up until August 9 via the website www.muelheim-business.de/wirtschaftspreis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

