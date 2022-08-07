In the meantime, the prices of the agreement rise and fall within a few tweets, like this one, again on July 30, also signed by Calenda: «We are not at all equidistant from the Democratic Party and Forza Italia. I have always thought that Liberals, Popular People and Social Democrats should have governed together by marginalizing the extremists ».

Uphill agreement

A day passes and the agreement with the Democratic Party seems to move away: Calenda, still via social media, instructs the Democratic Party on its rules of engagement: “Let’s discuss what you want, but the voters of @Azione_it cannot ask to vote Di Maio, Bonelli (anti Ilva, waste-to-energy plants and regasification plants) and Fratoianni (who voted 55 times no confidence in Draghi) in single-member constituencies ».

Enrico Letta professes calm and openness to dialogue, but at the same time shows the clock to the allies: «We are putting all our effort into convincing all those who want and can be part of our alliance to be there. We do not veto, we do not have a less than constructive attitude “but” time passes – he warns -, now there is little time ahead “.

The pact signed in the Chamber

The decisive match arrives on 2 August but on the eve the situation was in the balance. After days of back and forth, vetoes and ultimatums, Letta, Calenda and Benedetto Della Vedova (+ Europe) sign the pact, at the end of a two-hour meeting in the Chamber. An “electoral agreement to be successful against the right”, comments Letta. “Today the game reopens” Calenda reiterates.

The game of the alliance on the left opens

The day after taking Calenda on board, the Pd faces the risk of traveling without the Italian Left and green Europe. Skip the meeting with Enrico Letta: the left alliance asks for a supplement of reflection, in the face of “a profound unease in the country and in particular in the center-left electorate as a whole”. There is a request for “a renegotiation of points” for a “programmatic profile that speaks to the people of the center-left” so that there are “the conditions for an agreement”. But Calenda closes: «Action is not willing to do so. The Draghi agenda is the pivot of that pact and will remain so. End of the matter ».