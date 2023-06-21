Home » Police search homes of suspected “Reich citizens” | > – News – Lower Saxony
News

Police search homes of suspected “Reich citizens” | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
Police search homes of suspected “Reich citizens” | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 06/21/2023 10:18 p.m

So-called Reich citizens doubt the legitimacy of the Federal Republic. (theme image)

In Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony, police officers searched the homes of five suspected “Reich citizens”. As a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor explained on Wednesday evening, one person from Hamelin and four men from Baden-Württemberg were affected. Accordingly, it is about the suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization. According to the police, Tuesday’s operation was related to a major raid last December. This had against the entrepreneur Henry XIII. addressed to Prince Reuss. At that time, the federal prosecutor’s office and the police arrested 22 suspected members and three supporters of a terrorist group. One of them was a former chief inspector from Hanover who had to resign from the police service because of his proximity to the “Reichsbürger” scene. This time stood loud mirror information Targeting supporters of Reuss. There were no arrests.

archive

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Hanover | 06/22/2023 | 6:30 a.m

See also  Rare heat wave continues to hit western Canada, sudden deaths soar to 486 people_Columbia

You may also like

Colombian businessmen surveyed consider that their profits will...

Egbert Prior: Siemens on the way to the...

‘Using ultrasound by an oriental doctor’ sentenced to...

Woman was transporting dangerous consignment of sulfuric acid...

Unregistered assembly in Heidelberg causes closures

Major General Svetozár Naďovič: I guess I wasn’t...

More waste for the center of Medellín

In Bratislava, a fountain will be opened on...

Chocoramo corners: the new product from Ramo

After WWDC beta: Apple distributes iOS 17 and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy