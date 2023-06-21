Chrome for iOS now has Maps and Calendar built in

Chrome iOS

In the future, on the iOS version of Chrome, you can complete some functions that originally required installing other Google apps without leaving. Google today announced four new features that will be launched on the iOS version of Chrome, including clicking on the address on the web page to directly open the map, clicking on the date to directly add items to the calendar, enhanced built-in translation, and Lens search.

This allows you to complete some of the functions of Google Maps, Google Calendar, and Google Translate in Chrome. In addition to making Chrome more competitive on iOS, it may also save a little power and memory. However, the built-in functions of Chrome are relatively young and simple, and more advanced uses (such as Maps navigation) still need to open a dedicated app.

In the Google Lens part of Chrome, in the past, you could long-press a picture on a webpage and search the picture through Lens. In the future, you will also be able to directly open the camera from Google Lens in Chrome to search for pictures. , or go to the photo library to search for photos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

