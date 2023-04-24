“Complex operation” – 27 Austrians evacuated from Sudan during the night

Ships had citizens from twelve nations on board

According to the Saudi television channel Al-Arabiya, five Saudi ships also brought more than 150 people from Sudan to Saudi Arabia. According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, diplomats and citizens from Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, Canada, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Burkina Faso and the Philippines were on board the ships. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 413 people have died and more than 3,500 have been injured since the fighting began. The actual number of victims is probably much higher.