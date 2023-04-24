Tragedy in Isla Mujeres: an Argentine who was on vacation died

A 77-year-old man died on the Mexican beach of Women Island, located in the Yucatan peninsula, after decompensating while on an excursion with other tourists. Authorities claimed heart problems.

The event occurred in the paradisiacal sands of the town of 13,000 inhabitants over the weekend and in the middle of a tour of the Caribbean waters. As the local police could reconstruct, everything was going normally until the septuagenarian vanished.

On board the boat “Obi Kue 3”, the man identified as Jose “N” he lost consciousness and quickly began to be assisted.

“Immediately the guide and the tourist’s companions took him to the seashore to carry out the resuscitation protocols, through the lifeguard and paramedics of the Red Cross delegation, but unfortunately he no longer had vital signs,” they detailed. officially from the Isla Mujeres police office.

In addition, they preliminarily added that the condition that could have caused death would be a heart attack. It is still unknown if the body will be transferred to Argentina.

As happened with the 77-year-old man, the Caribbean beaches became the last destination for a group of Argentines.

In October 2022, the accident of a bus that circulated with dozens of tourists in Punta Cana It ended up overturning and causing five deaths, including four Argentines. Around 51 people were traveling in the vehicle.

Subsequent toxicological tests determined that the driver had ingested cocaine. Later it was learned that the victims were Valeria Victoria Brovelli (33), Valeria Paola Medina (44), Alejandro Luis Klinec (37) and Juan Pablo Curiantun (27), as well as a Peruvian woman who also lost her life.

