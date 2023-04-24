Hit by a jet ski (driven by a 17-year-old) and treated by medical staff with the wrong drug: she dies at 52

A family vacation has turned into a tragedy. Jane Walker52, was on holiday in Anglesey, north Wales, with her husband Kevin and their son when she was hit by a high-speed jet ski in August 2020. But the cause of death remains a mystery: the woman would have taken a drug, administered by the medical staff, which would have killed her.

What happened

Pharmacist Jane was sitting on the side of the dinghy when a 17 year old girlThe jet ski driver ran over her. As it turns out, Jane, from Cheadle (Staffordshire, ed.), Was a passenger on her son’s boat, driven by a family friend. The inquest into her death found that she suffered head trauma, spinal damage and chest injuries. Widower Kevin said paramedics gave her morphine at the scene before she collapsed, adding that he watched her wife die before his eyes.

The cursed drug

Claims that Jane had a collapsed lung and that the drug given for pain relief had suppressed his respiratory system. Kevin said: “I’m convinced that’s why she died». The heartbroken husband lodged a complaint with the ambulance service and the ombudsman. However, pathologist Brian Rodgers said it was “highly probable” that Jane would have died of her injuries “regardless of morphine.”

Coroner Katie Sutherland has deferred the inquest over the “possibility” that treatment by the ambulance service may have played a role in the death. She stated: “The reasonableness of what has been done in terms of care and treatment needs to be exploredto”. The news comes after an investigation into the accident found that the driver of the boat and the jet ski were engaging in “uncoordinated high-speed manoeuvres”. The Maritime Accident Inquiry Board found that both water vehicles “were operating too close to each other at high speed”.

Furthermore, the knowledge and skills of the people who controlled or supervised the two boats were not adequate for the maneuvers in progress. The accident occurred when the boat veered towards the path of the jet ski at a speed between 40 and 46 km/h.

Speaking after her death, Kevin added: “He loved coming here. What happened was a tragic accident. I know what happened, I was sitting next to her.” The investigation has been adjourned and a date has not yet been set.