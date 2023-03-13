After knowing the programming of the Vallenato Festival 2023, the composer Iván Ovalle he was outraged for the non-inclusion of folklore composers in the main events.

Composers are out of the programming of the @FESVALLENATO It is noticeable that the creators of vallenato hits are not so important to the Foundation @rmolinaraujo @monomontero — IVAN ☆ OVALLE (@ivanovalle1) March 9, 2023

“Composers are outside the programming of @fesvallenato, it shows that the creators of the vallenato hits They are not that important to the Foundation”, quoted Ovalle in the trill.

Iván Ovalle is considered the ‘King of Unpublished Song‘, composer of songs performed by Diomedes Díaz, the Zuleta Brothers, Jorge Oñate, the Binomio de Oro, Iván Villazón, among others Vallenato music singers.

How is it intended to preserve the vallenato genre if it @FESVALLENATO ignores the fundamental source of music THE COMPOSERS What a pity! — IVAN ☆ OVALLE (@ivanovalle1) March 10, 2023

“How is it intended to preserve the vallenato genre if the Vallenato Festival itself ignores the fundamental source of music, the composers. What a pity!”, concluded.

It should be remembered that the 28th of April The singers Poncho Zuleta, Iván Villazón, Jean Carlos Centeno, Rafa Pérez and Christian Nodal will perform at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata.

He April 29 Carlos Vives, Peter Manjarrés and Ana del Castillo will be on stage, while the 30 of the same month Maluma, Diego Daza, Mono Zabaleta and Elder Dayán will sing.

Lea: Vallenato Festival 2023: reveal the other singers who will participate

The entry “Composers are not important”: Iván Ovalle’s harsh message to the Festival Foundation was first published in El Pilón | News from Valledupar, El Vallenato and the Colombian Caribbean.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

