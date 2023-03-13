U.S. stocks entered daylight saving time on the 13th, hit by the pressure of the failure of Silicon Valley banks. Although the market expects the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to slow down, investors are still worried that the U.S. banking industry may explode in succession. U.S. stocks are under pressure Continue to cover.

However, the three major U.S. stock indexes all opened lower on the 13th and then collectively pulled up, returning to the flat market and oscillating. However, the Feiban Index continued to fall, making the performance of the Taiwan Index futures relatively weak in the night trading, and it still fell 123 points. 15,396 points, expanding the reverse price difference with the spot.

The three major U.S. stock index futures on the Taiwan Futures Exchange also fell. Dow futures, S&P 500 futures, and Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 299 points, 54.75 points, and 161 points, respectively.

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank announced their bankruptcy one after another. The U.S. financial industry ushered in the biggest collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. There will be a closed meeting.

Despite emergency rescue measures by regulatory agencies, the market still lacks confidence in regional banks. The stock price of First Republic Bank of San Francisco fell by nearly 70% on the 13th, and US stocks and banking stocks were all dusty; however, the Silicon Valley Bank crisis may spread to the entire financial system. The rising worries have also greatly reduced the market’s original expectations that the Fed may raise interest rates by 2 yards this month.

In addition, on the evening of the 14th Taipei time, the United States will also announce the February consumer price index (CPI). Index (PPI) data is the focus of investors.

The post Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and the platform index futures fell by more than 120 points in night trading appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

