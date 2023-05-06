The XXVIII edition of Restauro kicks off in Ferrara

The XXVIII edition of Restauro – International Exhibition of Cultural and Environmental Heritage, Museums and Businesses is underway From 10 to 12 May, the event, a global reference point for cultural and environmental heritage, returns Among the topics addressed: the digitization of cultural heritage, the seismic safety of historic buildings and the strategic role of cultural heritage in the ecological transition 10-12 maggio 2023Ferrara ExpoVia della Fiera 11, Ferrara Become Restoration – International Exhibition of Cultural and Environmental Heritage, Museums and Businesses from 10 to 12 May 2023 at Ferrara Expo: first and only in Italy, the event, this year in its 28th edition, is the a global point of reference in the field of cultural heritage and meeting place for companies, institutions and the world of research that contribute to the protection of history and the enhancement of tangible culture. The exhibition center of the city of Este is ready to host three intense days of the event which sees the confirmation of the collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ICE Agency thanks to which they will be present, during the three days of the event, over 50 delegates from 8 countries: SAUDI ARABIA, JORDAN, IRAN, IRAQ, ISRAEL, KOSOVO, LEBANON, TURKEY Exhibition stands, cutting-edge technologies, companies of excellence, virtuous examples, business meetings, exhibitions, awards, B2B meetings with Italian and foreign operators, conference moments and much more: the XXVIII edition of Restoration – International Exhibition of Cultural and Environmental Heritage, Museums and Companies promises to be an appointment not to be missed both for insiders and for a wider audience of enthusiasts and onlookers. There will be numerous prestigious institutional presences such as that of Assortment – Italian association for architectural, artistic and urban restoration – historic partner of the Show, which will participate with its associated companies including manufacturers of materials, equipment and technologies and suppliers of services and specialized companies. For the first time the National Council of Architects, Planners, Landscapers and Conservators (CNAPPC) which will explore through a conference the importance of enhancing and preserving cultural heritage for sustainable development. The training institution is also present Formedil which on May 11 will connect live with the restoration area of ​​the historic boxes of the Palio di Siena. Il MiC – Ministry of Culture will be present as always at the event with an important institutional area which, in addition to hosting 40 between Institutes, Directorates General, Secretariats, Museums and Superintendencies will host a series of Educational Workshops that will involve numerous high school and university students, our near future. Even the conferences will be respectable, hosted in a specially created room that will see interesting seminars taking place on a continuous cycle during the three days of the event . See also From parental leave to education bonuses, here are the commitments of the Family Act There will also be many topics explored thanks to the rich conference programme: from digitization of cultural heritage at the seismic safety of the historic buildings up to the ecological transition and the strategic role of cultural heritage. Appointment then a Ferrara Expo to learn about the latest industry news with particular regard to the innovation of materials, software and new technologies, plant engineering, sustainable and ecological development, architectural and archaeological restoration. Some important virtuous restoration projects will also be presented at the Salone, such as that of Palace of Diamonds in Ferrara or some artistic works of Perugino of the Nobile Collegio del Cambio. During the press conference Marco GulinelliCouncilor for culture of the Municipality of Ferrara states: “What is the wonder of our cultural heritage? They are our museums, our archaeological sites, everything we mean by the term cultural heritage. This is a marvel that we have inherited. We must continue to work to give more life to the historical-artistic heritage and thanks to the International Restoration Exhibition, all of this is possible“. Andrew MonettiFerrara Expo President adds: “Italian restoration is an absolute excellence in the world and has its roots in craftsmanship. All of this is presented at Ferrara Expo at the International Exhibition of Ferrara. A reference event for the sector, with a high cultural and scientific profile. Great space will be given to training, the only great tool for growing as a sector. In the world, those who want to do Restoration look to Italy“. Claudio PasqualucciDirector ICE Beyrur for Cyprus, Lebanon, Syria states: “We will bring to the Show the experiences of Lebanon, Cyprus, Syria and other countries that work in synergy and collaboration with our expertise. The restoration sector is experiencing a phase of very strong recovery“. Conclude Andrea GrillettoDirector of the Assorestauro Association: “The Italian model of valorisation of cultural assets is a virtuous example that all countries of the world are looking at to increase the economic capacity of cultural tourism. Assorestauro and the Salone are the protagonists of this internationally widespread value. The Ferrara Show is the moment of the year in which the future lines of the sector are outlined“. The Advisory Board and the Technical-Scientific Committee The big news of this edition is the establishment of a prestigious Advisory Board: and Technical Operational Table made up of realities and professionals which are the maximum expression of the activities of protection, recovery and conservation of cultural and environmental heritage, in order to encourage the sharing of opportunities and dialogues between all stakeholders that make up the supply chain. Thanks to their active support, the event will be a place for new insights and will be able to count on maximum dissemination among all the realities participating in the Table. A transversal and constructive synergy, generator of content and driving force of communication that will bring great news and interesting collaborations to the Salone. The complete list of the members of the Advisory Board is available on the event website at the link https://www.salonedelrestauro.com/advisory-board/ The work of the authoritative is also reconfirmed Technical-Scientific Committee of the International Restoration Exhibition who brings together a team of industry experts who guide the present and future activities of the event and promote innovation in the world of Made in Italy artistic and architectural restoration.”The work of the Committee starts from the awareness of the primacy that Made in Italy Restoration has in the world thanks to the ability to combine methodological awareness, interpretative sensitivity and operational innovation. These are the words of the President Prof. Arch. Alessandro Ippoliti. The complete list of Committee members is available at the link www.salonedelrestauro.com/comitato-tecnico-scientifico/ See also The Vittorio Veneto crime, the wiretapping: "I want his money, Paolo has to die" The conference program: some previews Also for the 2023 edition the International Restoration Exhibition presents a rich conference schedule, where the contents are an expression of the themes and technologies that constitute the true avant-garde of the sector. In fact, extremely topical issues will be explored through the participation of important institutions and companies, points of reference in the sector: scheduled for Wednesday 10 May 2023 is the conference organized by the Scientific Technical Committee joint of Assorestauro and the Salone on the topic “Restoration and Archaeology“. The seminar intends to present the different modalities of prevention interventionsfrom the excavation to the maintenance and restoration operations of the archaeological complexes. The theme will be developed through the presentation of some case studies, which focus on different aspects such as for example the prevention from hydro-geological risksthe safety of areas at risk, the mitigation of risks arising from climate change, preventive conservation from the excavation site to the restoration site. “Cultural heritage as a strategic resource for the ecological transition” is the title of the conference presented by National Council of Architects, Planners, Landscapers and Conservators (CNAPPC) of 12 May 2023. The ecological transitionmade urgent by climate change, is among the priorities of the PNRR and the cultural sector can represent a fundamental element in achieving this important objective. The principle of sustainable development is the key to understanding the relationship between the protection-enhancement of cultural heritage and public interests. Confirmed the presence of Emilia Romagna region which will bring two important conferences to the International Restoration Exhibition scheduled for 11 May 2023: “The reconstruction of cultural heritage” organized by the 2012 Earthquake Reconstruction Agency of the Emilia-Romagna Region; “The regional strategy for cultural heritage” dedicated to the enhancement and conservation of the cultural landscapes of the regional territory. See also Storm on Nunzia De Girolamo: "Uterus for rent? In Scampia, women would break it instead of drugs" The conference program will also be enriched by best practice related to projects related to artistic works by Perugino of the Nobile Collegio del Cambio in the year of the celebrations of the five hundredth anniversary explored in the conference “3D digitization and diagnostic investigations: the Nobile Collegio del Cambio in Perugia” scheduled for May 11, 2023, organized by Archimedes Art. Finally, there are three conferences organized thanks to the ideas and reflections that emerged during the meetings of the new Advisory Board of the Salone: Wednesday 10 May the conference entitled “Knowledge Investigations and the new Procurement Code – from the definition of the investigation plan to the clarification of the economic framework for investigations, research, tests and controls: how the discipline changes following Legislative Decree 36/2023” organized by the Codis Association in collaboration with ISI Seismic Engineering Italiana, IBIMI buildingSMART Italy and Assorestauro,



organized by the Codis Association in collaboration with Thursday 11 May morning “ Information&Restoration ” organized by IGIIC, where the issue of training in the field of restoration will be addressed.

” organized by IGIIC, where the issue of training in the field of restoration will be addressed. Thursday 11 May 2023 in the afternoon “The seismic safety of the Italian historical building heritage from knowledge to digitization” organized by ISI Seismic Engineering Italian in collaboration with Codis association e IBIMI buildingSMART Italy. On this occasion, some of the items of expenditure envisaged by the PNRR, from the recovery of heritage to the adaptation of buildings with a public function. In fact, particular attention will be paid to historic buildings, with their need for protection on the one hand and the high levels of risk and high vulnerability on the other. Participation in the conference sessions is free after pre-registration on the site www.salonedelrestauro.com Restoration – International Exhibition of Cultural and Environmental Heritage, Museums and Companies is organized by Ferrara Expo – Company of the Bologna Fiere group; in collaboration with Assortment e Restoration Week; with the sponsorship of Emilia Romagna regionthe Province of Ferrarail Municipality of Ferrara and the Chamber of Commerce of Ferrara; with the support of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation e ICE – Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies.