From April 10th to 13th, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected and delivered an important speech in Guangdong, which aroused enthusiastic responses among local cadres and the masses. Everyone said that we must keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment, deeply understand the important position and prominent role of Guangdong in the overall situation of Chinese-style modernization, focus on the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern, and contribute to Guangdong’s comprehensive deepening of reforms, Continue to be at the forefront of the country in terms of expanding high-level opening up, improving self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, building a modern industrial system, and promoting coordinated development between urban and rural areas, and in promoting Chinese-style modernization, making new contributions.

Grasp the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that Guangdong should conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and regard the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a great opportunity for Guangdong to deepen reform and opening up. Concentrate the efforts of the whole province to accomplish this major event, making the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area a strategic fulcrum for a new development pattern, a demonstration site for high-quality development, and a leading site for Chinese-style modernization.

“The General Secretary requested that Xuwen Port be built into a modern comprehensive hub of water and land transportation connecting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port. This has pointed out the development direction for us.” Zhang Jinhong, chairman of Zhanjiang Xuwen Port Co., Ltd. said, Xuwen Port It is a key hub on the key channel connecting Guangdong and Hainan, and also a key connection point between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port. Good docking and service for the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port.”

“It is hoped that foreign investors will seize the opportunity to come to China, Guangdong, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to deeply cultivate the Chinese market and create new glories for the development of enterprises.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s eloquent words made Hitachi Elevator (China) Co., Ltd. Jia Yuhui, the president of the company, was very excited. Jia Yuhui said, “The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has allowed us to catch up with unprecedented development opportunities. We will increase investment around digitalization and green and low-carbon transformation, drive the high-quality development of the elevator industry supply chain, and contribute to the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Contribute.”

“To implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, we will spare no effort to develop diversified foreign trade markets, build an international consumption hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and enhance Guangdong’s global resource allocation capabilities.” Zhang Jinsong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce, said, Strengthen the linkage effect of the two resources in the domestic and international markets, solidly promote the “five external linkages” of foreign trade, foreign capital, outsourcing, foreign economics, and foreign intelligence, improve the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation with practical actions, and drive high-level opening up.

“The important speech of the general secretary has pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for us to promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in the new stage.” Ai Xuefeng, Secretary and Director of the Party Leadership Group of the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission, and Director of the Provincial Office of the Greater Bay Area, said that we must grasp the Seize the opportunity to comprehensively deepen the cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, continuously strengthen the leading and promoting role of the planning policy system, consolidate the key supporting role of major projects, and join hands with Hong Kong and Macao to speed up the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

Create an industrial technology innovation center with global influence

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to implement the innovation-driven development strategy in depth, strengthen the construction of the regional innovation system, further enhance the ability of independent innovation, and strive to make greater progress in breaking through key core technical problems. It is necessary to strengthen innovation support for small and medium-sized enterprises and cultivate more innovative enterprises with independent intellectual property rights and core competitiveness. It is necessary to strengthen the dominant position of enterprises, promote the deep integration of the innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain and talent chain, continuously improve the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, and create an industrial technology innovation center with global influence. It is necessary to promote the construction of a talent highland in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to form the effect of gathering high-end scientific and technological talents.

“China is a big country, and we must attach importance to the real economy and take the road of self-reliance.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech encouraged Zhan Denghui, an intelligent network engineer at GAC Research Institute. Zhan Denghui said: “GAC has insisted on self-owned brand innovation for 17 years. As front-line R&D personnel, we must face the challenges on the road of innovation with higher fighting spirit, continuously strengthen the grasp of the core technology of intelligent network connection, and serve Guangzhou’s intelligent and new products. High-quality development of the energy automobile industry.”

“The General Secretary calls for strengthening innovation support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and cultivating more innovative enterprises with independent intellectual property rights and core competitiveness.” Lei Min, director of the Bureau of Industry and Information Technology of Guangzhou Development Zone, said that to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, Guangzhou Development The district will anchor “specialization, specialization, special innovation”, formulate more vigorous special policies, provide precise services for different industries and stages, guide small and medium-sized enterprises to identify distinctive positioning, encourage enterprises to increase independent research and development and technological innovation, and accelerate the construction of “small and medium-sized enterprises” Enterprises can do great things” innovation demonstration zone.

“To implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, we must further enhance our independent innovation capabilities, and strive to make greater progress in breaking through key core technical problems. Accelerate the construction of a strategic talent team, create a gathering place for scientific and technological innovation talents, and continuously provide scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement. High-quality talent support.” Gong Guoping, party secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Science and Technology, said that Guangdong is taking multiple measures to build a whole-process innovation ecological chain of “basic research + technological breakthroughs + achievement transformation + technology finance + talent support” to open up new tracks, Shaping new kinetic energy provides technological support.

Mo Zhigui, Director of Zhanjiang Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau, said that Zhanjiang will further leverage its advantages in resource endowment and industrial base, and vigorously develop deep-sea aquaculture and smart fishery. Informatization, intelligence, modern transformation and upgrading. Guo Xiong, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of Zhanjiang Development and Reform Bureau, said: “We will focus on value enhancement, cultivate the entire industrial chain of modern marine ranching, and actively build a national-level marine ranching demonstration area. At the same time, we will devote ourselves to the revitalization of the seed industry, strengthen the cultivation of high-quality varieties, and promote Research and development of equipment and facilities, build a strong marine scientific research platform, and empower the high-quality development of marine fisheries.”

“The general secretary requested to promote the deep integration of the innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain, talent chain, and continuously improve the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements.” Zhang Qinghua, secretary of the party committee and president of Guangdong Institute of Petrochemical Technology, feels deeply about this. In recent years, the college has focused on leading industries and promoted the deep integration of education, technology, talents and enterprises, industries, and industries. “To implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, we must further leverage the role of universities as sources of innovation, encourage scientific and technological workers to write papers on the land of the motherland, and strive to promote the transformation of more scientific and technological innovation achievements.”

Build a modern industrial system with more international competitiveness

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that Guangdong should always adhere to the establishment of the province by manufacturing, pay more attention to the development of the real economy, accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading, promote the upgrading of the industrial base, the modernization of the industrial chain, the development of strategic emerging industries, and the construction of a more internationally competitive modernization. industrial system.

“Implementing the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, Zhanjiang will insist on developing the real economy, strengthen the interconnection with Hainan’s transportation infrastructure in the construction of a new development pattern, and provide support for the joint development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan Free Trade Port. At the same time , focus on strengthening the business environment, accelerate the construction of major industrial projects, focus on building green steel, green petrochemical, and green energy industrial clusters, and take a steady and solid pace of ‘manufacturing industry’.” said Liu Hongbing, Secretary of the Zhanjiang Municipal Party Committee.

Xiao Biliang, secretary of the party group and director of the Dongguan Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, said that Dongguan will focus on strengthening the manufacturing industry to optimize its system and mechanism, accelerate industrial investment and technological innovation, improve the level of digital development in the manufacturing industry, and do its best to cultivate and serve enterprises, and strive to build modernization The industrial system contributes to Guangdong’s leadership in promoting Chinese-style modernization.

“We will be more determined to explore the Chinese market.” Li Houge, general manager of LG Display Optoelectronics Technology (China) Co., Ltd., is full of confidence. “In the past 10 years, we have continued to invest in advanced manufacturing in Guangdong. In the future, we must strive to accelerate industrial transformation Upgrading, promoting the upgrading of the industrial base and the modernization of the industrial chain, and making greater contributions to the high-quality economic and social development of Guangdong.”

“We must keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy.” Tu Gaokun, secretary of the party group and director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, said that insisting on establishing a province with manufacturing, Guangdong will implement “big industries” and “big platforms” “””big project”, “big enterprise” and “big environment” five major improvement actions, focus on the development of new generation of electronic information, high-end equipment, new energy, biomedicine, digital economy and other strategic emerging industries, and build a modern industry with more international competitiveness system.

Work hard to solve the problem of unbalanced regional development

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that Guangdong must work hard to solve the problem of unbalanced regional development, accelerate the regional interconnection of transportation and other infrastructure, and drive and promote the orderly transfer of industries in the Pearl River Delta region in eastern, western and northern Guangdong. . It is necessary to strengthen the overall planning of land and sea, the mutual assistance of mountains and seas, strengthen the overall layout of ports, industries and cities, strengthen the protection of marine ecology, and build a strong marine province in an all-round way. It is necessary to actively promote the construction of a new type of urbanization with the county as an important carrier, accelerate the construction of a modern rural industrial system, develop a new type of rural collective economy, deeply implement rural construction actions, and promote common prosperity. Continue to do a good job in dynamic monitoring and regular assistance to prevent returning to poverty, so as to prevent returning to poverty.

As a major livelihood project, the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf, which is under construction, connects 10 reservoirs with a water transmission line of more than 490 kilometers, covering 18 million people in the four cities of Yunfu, Maoming, Yangjiang and Zhanjiang. Wang Lixin, secretary of the party group and director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Water Resources, said that it is necessary to accelerate the construction of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf, combine the project construction with high-quality regional development and ecological construction, and build popular projects and quality projects to benefit western Guangdong as soon as possible. people.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out during his inspection of the South Base of the National 863 Project Mariculture Seed Project located in Donghai Island, Zhanjiang City, that “it is necessary to establish a big food concept. Pasture, ‘Blue Granary'”.

For more than 30 years, Guangdong Hengxing Group Co., Ltd. has created a new project from pioneering the development of modern marine ranching, to establishing an innovative consortium with scientific research institutions, building a deep-sea breeding platform, and building and operating the southern base of the national 863 plan project mariculture seed project. A complete aquatic food industry chain. Chen Dan, chairman of the company, said that to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we will further increase investment in marine ranches, continue to promote the transformation and upgrading of marine fisheries to informatization, intelligence, and modernization, and promote the realization of high-quality independence in the aquatic seed industry. innovation.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection of the mangrove area of ​​Jinniu Island, Huguang Town, Mazhang District, located in the east of the Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve, that this mangrove is a “national treasure” and should be protected like our eyes. “The general secretary’s earnest entrustment inspired us to further improve our professionalism and management capabilities, and continuously improve the precision and scientific nature of mangrove protection.” Zhang Wei, deputy director of Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve Administration, said.

“As a new farmer, I will keep in mind the spirit of the important speech made by the general secretary during his investigation and investigation in Baiqiao Village, make good use of new technologies, build a good platform, open up new channels, strengthen the support for the rich, and drive more people Develop the characteristic litchi industry and characteristic cultural tourism better, and do our part to promote common prosperity.” He Xiongbing, a villager in Baiqiao Village, Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming City, has a litchi garden of 110 mu, with an income of about 1.58 million yuan last year Yuan.

Focusing on accelerating the construction of a modern rural industrial system, Maoming has built a big data platform for the litchi industry, relying on technologies such as “mobile 5G + Internet of Things + big data” to promote standardization of bases, refined farming, precise sales, and integrated management. “In the next step, Guangdong Mobile will focus on promoting the deep integration of agriculture and information technology to help revitalize the countryside,” said Han Dongsheng, deputy general manager of Maoming Branch of Guangdong Mobile.

Build a solid foundation of belief, supplement the calcium of the spirit, and stabilize the rudder of thought

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that carrying out theme education is a major task of party building this year. Party organizations at all levels must resolutely implement the work deployment of the Party Central Committee, educate and guide party members and cadres to work hard to build their souls, increase their wisdom, improve their style, and promote their performance through learning. Forging the soul with learning is to do a good job in deepening, internalizing and transforming the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era of learning and implementing it, from the ideological point of view, to rectify the source, consolidate the source, build a solid foundation of faith, supplement the calcium of the spirit, and be steady The rudder of thought.

“To implement the spirit of the General Secretary’s important speech, we must further strengthen our ideals and beliefs, enhance our high political recognition of the party’s value pursuit and direction of progress, and properly control the ‘master switch’ of world outlook, outlook on life, and values.” Guangdong Provincial Department of Education Thought Li Shunfeng, a cadre of the Political Work and Propaganda Department, said that it is necessary to firmly promote Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics into textbooks, classrooms, and minds, and strive to cultivate more new people of the era who will take on the great task of national rejuvenation.

“Loyalty to the party must be reflected in the actual actions to implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee.” He Xia, the first village secretary of Baiqiao Village, said that he will continue to polish the golden signs of “native products” such as lychees, and continue to promote specialties. High-quality development of the agricultural industry.

“Keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment that we should take the satisfaction of the people as the basic criterion for judging the effectiveness of the theme education, solve the most direct and practical interests that the people are most concerned about, and do things that benefit the people’s livelihood and warm people’s hearts. Do things carefully and in line with public opinion.” Luo Hongxia, secretary of the Xuwen County Party Committee of Zhanjiang City, said that it is necessary to do a good job in related projects of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project around the Beibu Gulf, solve the problem of water shortages, and benefit the general public.

The Guangdong Provincial Party Committee made it clear that it will combine the study, publicity and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions on Guangdong’s inspection with the in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, firmly grasp the general requirements of theme education, and focus on Strengthen ideals and beliefs, build loyalty to the party, stand firmly on the people’s stand, and work hard to refine and implement theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and other aspects of work. Implement the deepening, internalization, and transformation of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, adhere to the integration of learning, thinking, and application, and the unity of knowledge, belief, and action, and promote the majority of party members and cadres to learn, understand, believe, and use, and achieve new progress and results in implementation.

