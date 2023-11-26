Comptroller’s Office begins supervision of the awarding of the aqueduct

This control action will focus not only on monitoring the contract signed, but also on a comprehensive evaluation of the execution of the project.

The signing of the contract, according to the most recent modification to the schedule made on November 22, is scheduled for December 26. Diego Alejandro Castro, Delegate Comptroller for the Housing and Basic Sanitation Sector, emphasized that all the powers conferred by Article 267 of the Political Constitution and Decree Law 403 of 2020 will be used to carry out this surveillance in a comprehensive and effective.

In a forceful demonstration of its commitment to transparency and effective control of public resources, the Comptroller General of the Republic has announced the implementation of thorough and preventive surveillance over the award process of the ambitious project of the new Santa Marta aqueduct.

In the previous monitoring carried out by the Comptroller’s Office, various risks have been identified that generate concern in the bidding process. One of the aspects highlighted is the proposed payment method and the absence of a financing study that analyzes credit alternatives. The proposal for annual payments over a 30-year period, 100% funded by the contractor, has raised concerns about financial capacity and the possibility of a standstill in the progress of the work.

Additionally, it has been alerted about the possible non-observance of the legal conditions in force in the Colombian legal system, especially with regard to exceptional future terms, if the contract is signed under the current conditions. The Comptroller’s Office highlights the need to adequately evaluate and adjust financing conditions to avoid negative repercussions on project execution.

The implementation of these preventive measures seeks to safeguard public interests and guarantee the correct execution of this vital project for Santa Marta, ensuring that each step in the award process is guided by the highest standards of responsibility and effectiveness.

The public tender LP011-2023, intended for the construction of the ‘El Curval’ Aqueduct System, establishes the deadline to receive offers as November 29, 2023.

