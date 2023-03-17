Leonidas Iza, president of Conaie, insisted that the Constitutional Court must give way to the request for impeachment against President Guillermo Lasso and “listen to the people.”

According to the indigenous leader, on previous occasions the Constitutional Court has given way to similar actions against other authorities “for less.”

And he warned that the Conaie analyzes executing a demonstration of popular support to the impeachment request presented in the National Assembly. However discarded the possibility of paro.

A meeting with few people

La Conaie invited social organizations to meet this March 17, in Quito, at the Casa de la Cultura. There are leaders of Feine and Fenocin. Iza justified the little absence:

The “appointment is restricted, it is not massive”, said Leonidas Iza, president of Conaie.

It is addressed to the leaders of the different social movements, not only indigenous and peasants. However, only part of Conaie, Feine and the divided Fenocin arrived at the meeting.

According to Iza, the attendees will discuss three topics at the meeting:

The position on the political and institutional crisis of the country.

Ratify the points that led to the dialogue tables and that have not been fulfilled.

Establish and recover the popular sentiment built around the great plurinational parliament, so that it can be reinstated soon.

Enrique Huashca, representative of the Feine, and Danger Sarangoleader of a fraction of the Phenocin, They agreed that they should seek compliance with the agreements reached at the dialogue tables with the Government.

However, all the leaders were cautious in affirming that a new mobilization or strike has not been defined, but that these are actions that must be analyzed.

At the beginning of the meeting, Iza spoke of defending the unity of each of the social organizations and of respecting internal processes, such as the one that Fenocin goes through. But, the president of the Conaie warned if the indigenous movement is divided it will lose strength.

Therefore, he called to reinforce the call to make decisions within an upcoming meeting of the parliament of the peoples, which was installed after the 2019 strike.