If you are looking for a reliable connection both with cable and via Wi-Fi, these FRITZ! they might be right for you. After all, the routers of the brand have recently been awarded by the International Consumer Research & Testing (ICRT) after thorough tests conducted by Stiftung Warentest, the largest independent institute for consumer products in Germany.

Prizes aside, let’s see which are the best FRITZ products! to optimize our web browsing sessions.

DSL, cable and Wi-Fi: here are five FRITZ products!

Among Wi-Fi routers, AVM took first place with three models FRITZ!Boxwhile two FRITZ!Repeater they received top marks for mesh Wi-Fi. A total of eight devices were tested in the router comparison test, seven for DSL connections and one for cable connections. Also prizes for three of the following FRITZ! models. We are talking specifically about:

FRITZ!Box 7590 AX

7530 AX

6690 Cable (available for connection in Germany)

On the repeater front, however, Stiftung Warentest has rewarded FRITZ!Repeater 6000 e FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX. In the evaluation Stiftung Warentest wrote: “In the test, these two Wi-Fi extender solutions from AVM are the best”.