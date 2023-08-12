Concert at dawn on August 15th on the Forte dei Marmi pier – News

The Concerto all’Alba in Forte dei Marmi with the Pescatori’s breakfast is back for August 15th. In front of the unique panorama of the sea and with the magnificent Apuan Alps behind you, the notes of the music of two great artists will play, the violinist Yury Revich and Cesare Goretta at the piano, who will welcome the sunrise.





The initiative is in its sixth edition and is scheduled for 6 in the morning on 15 August on the pier in Piazza Vittorio Cardini.





Yury Revich violinist and composer from a very young age has enchanted audiences all over the world. To accompany him, the maestro Cesare Goretta who since the age of 11 has performed in various ensembles carrying out the activity of accompanist pianist internally at the Conservatory of La Spezia and in the context of competitions and masterclasses in opera singing. The fishermen’s breakfast is also on the program. The event, it should be remembered, is organized by the Culture Department and the Bertelli Foundation, with the support of the Compagnia della Vela and the Loading Pier fishermen’s association.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

