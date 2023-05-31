concluded the restoration of the statues of the four saints by the sculptor Gaetano Cignaroli

ART BONUS – Maggi: “Cna companies show a sense of belonging”. Mazzini: “the skills of Ferrara companies have been demonstrated”





Ferrara, 31/05/2023. “Sense of belonging: these are the words that best describe the restoration operation of the statues of the bridge of San Giorgio, completed thanks to the commitment of the companies of Cna, which have made money and skills available. Sense of belonging and social responsibility: companies, in this way, show that they love the local area and the city”.

With these words thepublic works councilor Andrea Maggi presented to the press the recently completed recovery of the four eighteenth-century statues, works by the sculptor Gaetano Cignaroli, placed at four corners of the Ponte di San Giorgio and depicting San Giorgio (north-east corner), San Maurelio (north-west), San Rocco (south-east, protector from the plague) and San Filippo Neri (south-west).

IThe recovery was carried out through Art Bonus: out of a total cost of 15 thousand euros, ten thousand were covered by the technical sponsor, the company Geo Strutture Restauri del geom. Paolo Mazzini, President of Cna Costruzioni Ferrara, who carried out the restoration work.

Another five thousand euros came from the economic sponsors, ten member companies of Cna Costruzioni: Castellani constructions of Castellani geom. Michele; Cavallari Gian Carlo and Roberto s.a.s; Euro tech srl; Geostrutture srl; Govoni constructions of Govoni geom. Paul & co. Snc; Marani Manuele installations; Regenerate Consortium; Star of Lambertini Lauro e c. S.a.s; Vacchi snc by Vacchi Domenico and Alessandro & c; Cna Ferrara.

“These initiatives put public and private in communication and give companies the opportunity to demonstrate their skills by putting them at the service of the community. This is why we were very keen to participate in the art bonus for the statues of San Giorgio” explains Paolo Mazzini, president of Cna Costruzioni and owner of Geo Strutture Restauri.

“The construction site – Mazzini explained – it lasted about 55 days: we spread a biocide on the statues, to break down the mosses that partially covered them. Then a cleaning with organic salts on the entire surface. Subsequently, the reconstruction of some parts with lime mortar and marble dust. And finally a protective solution that will maintain the results of the restoration over time”

“With this operation, our construction companies have demonstrated their social responsibility: they operate in the territory, they do not give up doing business, but they allocate a part of their activity to taking care of the territory and enhancing it” said the director of Cna Ferrara Diego Benatti.

“In Ferrara we have a high-quality construction chain and a group of willing and cohesive companies, and this art bonus on the statues of San Giorgio was one more opportunity to demonstrate it” he said Luca Grandini, manager of Cna Costruzioni.

Three of the ten companies that contributed as economic sponsors were present at the press conference: “I have always believed in this type of operation, which allows companies to take care of the monumental heritage of their city” he said Lauro Lambertini, technical director of the Rigenera consortium and owner of Stella sas;

“I had been observing these statues for years, I had never seen them clean, as soon as the project was proposed to us we joined with conviction” he added Umberto Baraldi of Eurotech; “we are very happy to have participated and we hope to be able to collaborate again on initiatives for the recovery of monumental heritage” he concluded Michele Castellani, owner of Castellani Costruzioni.

