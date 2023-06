She passed away from the affection of her loved ones Caterina Iammarino in Swordsmen.

Close to the pain of the family members and in particular of the son Luigi Spadaccinifellow journalist.

I funerals will be celebrated in the afternoon of Sunday 25th Juneat 16, in the Church of San Giovanni Bosco a Vast.

To Luigi and his family the heartfelt condolences of our editorial staff.

