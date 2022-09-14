There is a wait in Conegliano for the return of the Expo to the center on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September.

“We are happy to return to give our contribution to the rich program of initiatives that characterize the autumn of the city – says Giuseppe Doimo, president of the organizing company of the Expo, the Club dello Stroppolo, one of the longest-running associations in Conegliano that collaborates with the Municipal Administration – because the appeal of this initiative is very strong and between confirmations and news, after two years of rest, we will certainly not disappoint expectations. Our strength is volunteering and our members are ready to set up the city as is appropriate for this event which has the much appreciated advantage of having free admission and which, due to the variety of initiatives related to the exhibition of cars, satisfies everyone’s palates “.

And in fact there will be plenty of choice for those who decide to attend the center of Conegliano on 17 and 18 September: over 40 car brands on display (and ranging from mini cars to Ferraris, with the cars of the Maranello house which have the privilege of their own highly admired stand in Viale Carducci), and then vintage cars, motorcycles, industrial vehicles, trailers, tires, caravans, system installers (methane, Hi-fi). The Italian car audio championship, but also the Gradinata in Fiore, an exhibition of indoor plants in the Scalinata degli Alpini, an exhibition of painters and potters in Campiello del Duomo, the Vintage Charity Market in via Pittoni, the Feast of the mongrel in Mozart Park , the wine stands, the Finger Food in Piazza Calvi.

Another image of the Ferrari stand

“Since 1978 the Expo has remained one of the most loved and appreciated events with a large audience participation, especially families and young people, thanks to a formula consolidated over time but still modern”, says Mayor Fabio Chies. «It will always be a very lively and engaging weekend open to all, cared for with competence and professionalism by the Stroppolo Club, an association that has played a leading role in Coneglianese life since the 1960s with numerous activities. I want to thank all the volunteers who collaborated in the organization of this complex initiative and congratulate them for the passion, attention and love made available to our community, helping to make it more beautiful and attractive ».

As in the past, there will also be in-depth studies, such as the road safety campaign in Piazza Cima, and the presence of the “guardian angels” of the citizens: state police, Carabinieri, firefighters, local police, with their own stands and with some exposed means that made the history of these glorious bodies always at the service of security and order. In short, the 43 “edition of the Auto-Motorcycle Expo has already ready the party dress and a charge of 120 volunteers who are committed to internalizing the last details of an event that will occupy a large part of the city center (traffic will be diverted). The organizers invite you to be patient for two days in relation to the road network, but the enthusiasm for the return of this initiative is such and so much, even among the exhibitors, to bear some sacrifices.