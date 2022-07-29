The President of the Republic called Alain, Jessica’s father, who on January 30 had lost his life on the A28 in the accident in which his cousin was also killed by a hijacker

CONEGLIANO. The first phone call from the President of the Republic to Alain Fragasso took place at 1.30pm on 2 March. Yesterday, Thursday, at 4.30 pm, a new phone call from the Head of State to the father of one of the two girls killed on January 30 on the A28 due to a hijacker, Dimitre Trajkov, a 61-year-old businessman from Pordenone of Bulgarian origin, recently sentenced to 7 years.

«I agreed with the president that I would have sent him an email with the outcome of the sentence – explains Jessica’s father – and so I have done in recent days. I got the call on Thursday. First he asked me how we were doing. Mattarella again expressed his closeness to our families and, while acknowledging with me that the 7-year sentence is not high, it is a small one, he pointed out to me that the justice machine was fast, and then the sanctions depend on the law. I was waiting for him to call me after the summer because it is a busy time for him, but he called me right away. He made me very happy, I have come from a somewhat sad period, this closeness has encouraged me, I am happy ».