LONDON – The controversial public health clinic in Tavistock closes, the one that allowed the change of gender and sex to minors, even without the consent of parents or judges, but only of doctors and those directly involved. After much controversy, an independent investigation has established that teenagers who come to the Tavistock clinic are “at considerable risk of mental problems” and that “the facility is not a safe long-term solution”.
See also Japan, here is who is the former premier Shinzo Abe, the most faithful ally of the United States