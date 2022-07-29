Home World The British public clinic for the change of sex and gender of minors closes
World

The British public clinic for the change of sex and gender of minors closes

by admin
The British public clinic for the change of sex and gender of minors closes

LONDON – The controversial public health clinic in Tavistock closes, the one that allowed the change of gender and sex to minors, even without the consent of parents or judges, but only of doctors and those directly involved. After much controversy, an independent investigation has established that teenagers who come to the Tavistock clinic are “at considerable risk of mental problems” and that “the facility is not a safe long-term solution”.

See also  Japan, here is who is the former premier Shinzo Abe, the most faithful ally of the United States

You may also like

Put cabbage in your guns: Ukraine, the photo...

U.S. Warning: San Francisco enters a state of...

Ukraine, sentence of young soldier sentenced to life...

From Pegasus to Predator, software has also spied...

Iran of blood, 32 executions in one week....

The performance screen of the Hong Kong Red...

In the “eyes” of weather satellites, how hot...

Germany with zero growth, Spain runs

Mirror concert in Hong Kong: big screen falls...

“Russia sponsor of terrorism”: the US Senate unanimously...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy