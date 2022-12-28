Home News Conegliano, record turnover and 500 euro bonus for Garbellotto
Conegliano, record turnover and 500 euro bonus for Garbellotto

Conegliano, record turnover and 500 euro bonus for Garbellotto

Record year for Garbellotto spa. The historic company, leader in the production of barrels and barriques since 1775, today based in Sacile, this year set the production record in 247 years of activity.

«Never had we produced so much, an increase in productivity that has allowed us to cope with the increase in costs» comments Piero Garbellotto, the company’s managing director, president of Imoco Volleyball and municipal councilor in Conegliano.

After the welfare bonus paid to the coopers in March 2022, on the occasion of the Christmas toast, the Garbellotto family has decided to reward them again with another 500 euros net in December pay. The company closed 2022 with a total turnover of almost 25 million and exports all over the world.

