The road haulage sector has to deal with long-known critical issues, such as the shortage of manpower, and with problems of a recent nature, such as fuel prices.

Two issues that have been put under the lens of the national assembly of Confartigianato Transport, entitled “Italy travels with us”, held in recent days in Rome, in the presence of Minister Matteo Salvini. “The importance of transport companies was underlined as a function of the economic recovery and the future development of the country”, explains Daniele De Bona, president of the transport trade of Confartigianato Belluno. «For this reason, it is necessary to draw the navigation map for the future of our sector, in the awareness that the contingent critical issues must be resolved first and then a system capable of withstanding the stresses arriving from the market must be built».

The assembly of Confartigianato Trasporti appreciated the efforts made by the Government in the budget law, but relaunched with the request for a structural and European management of the problem of fuel price increases. “From the minister Salvini an important reassurance has arrived on aid to deal with price increases», explains De Bona. «For companies that move trucks, vans and vehicles, the diesel cost it is never indifferent and last year’s prices have a very heavy impact on the competitiveness of our companies. Among other things, in addition to diesel, we also recorded increases in raw material, i.e. above all tires and spare parts. What we hope is that there are immediate measures to overcome the moment, and then build a future together that will allow us to make our companies more competitive, also in the search for personnel».